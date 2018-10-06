SALT LAKE CITY — A curriculum and teaching style introduced five years ago will now play an important role in the newly announced, shortened Sunday worship schedule.

While describing how the new schedule will work during the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained that the "Come, Follow Me" curriculum, launched in 2013 and later adapted for all ages and auxiliary organizations, will enhance home gospel study for people and families.

"The new home-centered and church-supported curriculum needs to influence more powerfully family religious observance and behavior and personal religious observance and behavior," Elder Cook said. "We know the spiritual impact and the deep and lasting conversion that can be achieved in the home setting. Years ago, a study established that for young men and women the influence of the Holy Ghost most often accompanies individual scripture study and prayer in the home. Our purpose is to balance the church and the home experience in a way that will greatly increase faith, spirituality and deepen conversion to Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ."

The "Come, Follow Me" curriculum for individuals and families was announced in a letter from the First Presidency in June. It coordinates with the curriculum for Sunday School and Primary. This resource will be provided to each household by December, Elder Cook said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints introduced the "Come, Follow Me" curriculum for youth in 2013. The new approach to teaching young men and women was designed to incorporate a new style of teaching and use of media, a greater focus on church doctrine and flexibility in adapting to needs and circumstances, according to LDS.org.

A new guidebook, “Teaching the Gospel in the Savior’s Way,” was also introduced to assist youth leaders.

“’Come, Follow Me’ will help the youth, who are increasingly living in a world where the gospel and its principles are being diluted and even challenged, to more deeply internalize the gospel in their lives," Elder Christoffel Golden Jr., a General Authority Seventy, said in the article.

"Come, Follow Me" curriculum for Melchizedek Priesthood and Relief Society meetings was announced in 2017. The new curriculum replaced the "Teachings of the Presidents of the Church," used from 1998-2017, and emphasized learning from general conference messages; special topics selected by general leaders of the church, and council meetings, according to LDS.org.

"Come, Follow Me" for Primary and Sunday School was announced last summer at the same time as the new resources for individuals and families, LDSChurchNews.com reported.

The church believes the new changes, set to start in 2019, will enrich and bless lives.

"What do these adjustments mean for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?" Elder Cook said. "We are confident that members will be blessed in extraordinary ways. Sunday can be a day of gospel learning and teaching at church and in the home. As individuals and families engage in family councils, family history, ministering, service, personal worship, and joyful family time, the Sabbath day will truly be a delight."