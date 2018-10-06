SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day announced Saturday that it is moving to "home-centered church" approach and reducing Sunday worship services for members from three hours to two in a major organizational change.
President Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, made the announcement at the 188th Semiannual General Conference opening session.
"As Latter-day Saints we have become accustomed to thinking of 'church' as something that happens in our meetinghouses, supported by what happens at home. We need an adjustment to this pattern," Nelson said. "It is time for a home-centered church, supported by what takes place inside our branch, ward and stake buildings."
The schedule changes, announced by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, include:
- Weekly sacrament meeting will be reduced from 70 to 60 minutes.
- The traditional third hour will be eliminated. It will be replaced by individual and family-oriented learning and worship.
Twitter reacted to the news: