SALT LAKE CITY — Saying "it is time for a home-centered church," leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will reduce Sunday worship services for members from three hours to two in a major organizational change announced Saturday morning during the first session of the faith's international general conference.

"As Latter-day Saints we have become accustomed to thinking of 'church' as something that happens in our meetinghouses, supported by what happens at home. We need an adjustment to this pattern," President Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, said.

"It is time for a home-centered church, supported by what takes place inside our branch, ward and stake buildings."

The weekly sacrament meeting will be reduced from 70 minutes to 60. The second hour of church services will also change. The traditional third hour of church services will be eliminated, replaced by flexible, individual- and family oriented learning and worship, said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who followed President Nelson's remarks. The changes will be effective in January 2019.

"The long-standing objective of the church is to assist all members to increase their faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and in His atonement, to assist them in making and keeping their covenants with God, and to strengthen and seal their families," President Nelson said.

The changes are designed to meet that goal and will include a new "integrated curriculum" to strengthen families and individuals both through home study and focused worship at church. Sunday church services typically include weekly Sunday school classes and a third hour of instruction separately for both men and women. The second and final hour of the new schedule will now vary from week to week, with Sunday School classes conducted on the first and third Sundays, and the priesthood quorum meetings and Relief Society and Young Women meetings conducted on the second and fourth Sundays. When there is a fifth Sunday of the month instruction will be under the direction of each congregation's bishop or branch president, church leaders said.

Instruction for young children in the Primary program will be held every week in the second hour of worship services.

LDS.org has published a "sneak peek" at the new church curriculum.

President Nelson said the adjustment was divinely inspired and necessary in a complex world.

"The adversary is increasing his attack on faith and on families at an exponential rate," he said. "To survive spiritually, we need counter-strategies and proactive plans. Accordingly, we now want to put in place organizational adjustments that will further fortify our members and their families."

The church had been preparing for the announcement for some time.

"For many years," he added, "church leaders have been working on an integrated curriculum to strengthen families and individuals through a home-centered, and church-supported plan to learn doctrine, strengthen faith and foster greater personal worship. Our efforts over these recent years hallow the Sabbath — to make it a delight and a personal sign to God of our love for him — will be augmented by the adjustments we will now introduce."

He said the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles unitedly endorsed the change.

President Nelson was the opening speaker of the morning session, the first of three sessions on the first day of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.