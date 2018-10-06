Utah State men's tennis freshman Mitch Johnson opened the first day of the Boise State-hosted Barb Chandler Classic with a pair of singles wins as he advanced to the quarterfinals of the Blue Bracket.

In singles, Johnson collected his first singles wins of his collegiate career, winning both his matches in the blue flight with a 6-3, 6-4 score against Air Force's Jordan Azuma followed by a three-set win against Ignatius Castelino of Denver, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Freshman Rithvik Bollipalli had the same result in the Dar Walters bracket round of 32 match against Portland State's Lucas Branco, winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. In the round of 16, Bollipalli won his first set against Matt Perkins of Gonzaga, 7-6 (5), but he lost the final two sets, 3-6, 3-6. Also in the orange flight's round of 32, freshman Daniel Bushamuka won a nail-biter in the first set with a 7-6 score against Max Korkh of Montana, but he couldn't hold on, losing the final two sets, 4-6, 3-7. In the round of 16, junior Sergiu Bucur rounded out the singles results facing Gonzaga's Hunter Egger, losing in straight sets, 2-6, 4-6.

In doubles, Bushamuka and Johnson faced Portland State's Lucas Branco and Sam Roberts, falling by a 7-5 score, while Bucur and Bolliaplli lost to Bryan Husin and Michael Quinn of Gonzaga, 6-1.

Action resumes for the Aggies on Saturday as USU will participate in singles and doubles at the Dar Walters Fall Classic.