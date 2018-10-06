Here's our complete roundup of the eighth week of Friday night lights in Utah.

1A NORTH

DUCHESNE 17, RICH 0: Skyler Ford and Jaren Mortensen each ran for a TD as the Eagles picked up the shutout victory against Rich in region play.

ALTAMONT 21, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0: Altamont struck early, scoring 21 points before the half, which proved to be all it needed in a win over Layton Christian, McKay Foy scored all three touchdowns for the Eagles, including a 75-yard run. Watch replay

1A SOUTH

MILFORD 42, KANAB 26:Bryson Barnes found Paxton Henrie for Milford’s first two scores of the game as the Tigers got off to a quick start in the region victory over Kanab. Barnes later connected with Henrie for a third TD and rushed in another in the win. Watch replay

PAROWAN 50, MONTICELLO 18: Porter Wood tossed in two touchdown passes and rushed in two more TDs of his own to lead the Rams to the comfortable region victory over Monticello.

2A NORTH

DELTA 32, GUNNISON VALLEY 18: Powered by a 20-point second quarter, the Rabbits defeated the Bulldogs. All but one Delta touchdown came on the ground, as Jake Jackson, Austin Topham and Jayden Petersen each rushed for a score (Petersen had two rushing touchdowns). Topham also connected with Jackson for the Rabbits’ final score. Watch replay

SOUTH SUMMIT 47, MILLARD 6: Kael Atkinson threw for four touchdowns in South Summit’s blowout win over Millard. Bruce Mitchell also contributed an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ win. Watch replay

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 23, NORTH SUMMIT 16:Rushing touchdowns from Fielding Morley and Hayden Shockley lifted American Leadership to a victory. Watch replay

2A SOUTH

ENTERPRISE 22, SOUTH SEVIER 21:Enterprise scored on a 4-yard run from Ryan Holt with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter. Holt ran in the two-point conversion to give Enterprise a one-point win. Watch replay

SAN JUAN 31, NORTH SEVIER 7: Corbin Palmer threw for two touchdowns, including a 90-yard bomb. Carlos Reed, Isaiah Hannigan and Landen Pemberton all rushed for touchdowns in San Juan’s win.

GRAND 21, BEAVER 0:The Red Devils rallied for three third quarter scores to take the lead and secure the shutout over Beaver. Bryant Troutt passed and rushed for a TD while teammate Corbin Arbon rushed for another in the Grand victory. Watch replay

3A NORTH

MORGAN 42, CARBON 0: Carter Thackeray found Tyson Hurd for one score and connected with Cameron Duke for two more as the Trojans shut out the Dinos. Hurd also ran in a touchdown of his own in the win.

GRANTSVILLE 44, JUDGE MEMORIAL 21: Grantsville scored 28 unanswered points in the first quarter to take a demanding lead en route to the region victory over Judge Memorial. Parker Thomas rushed for the first two scores to get the Cowboys started.

UNION 42, EMERY 7:After a scoreless first quarter, the Cougars cruised to the comfortable win over Emery. Nate Foote had two rushing touchdowns for Union in the victory.

3A SOUTH

SUMMIT ACADEMY 33, RICHFIELD 0:Talmage Brown rushed for two scores and ran a 90 yard kickoff return as the Bears cruised to the shutout victory over Richfield. Watch replay

NORTH SANPETE 28, MANTI 7: The Hawks took care of the Templars, powered by the efforts of quarterback Chance Clawson. Clawson threw for a touchdown, a 40-yard pass to Ethan Bowles, and rushed for another. Watch replay

@desnewssports NS wins at Manti 28-7. Beating the Templars for the first time since 1993. @kslsports — Micheal 🦅 (2-2) 🎷 (3-0) (@Henson72477) October 6, 2018

JUAN DIEGO 34, JUAB 32:The Soaring Eagle withstood a late rally from the Wasps, holding on for the victory. Hunter Easterly and Tristan Tonozzi combined for four Juan Diego touchdowns, including a 57 yard touchdown reception by Easterly, courtesy of quarterback Colby Smith. Watch replay

REGION 1

SYRACUSE 37, CLEARFIELD 30: Bridger Hamblin found Cobe Velez two times for touchdowns as Syracuse snuck by Clearfield. Hamblin also rushed for two scores.

DAVIS 23, NORTHRIDGE 14: Davis jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and defeated Northridge.

WEBER 17, FREMONT 10:In a game that was postponed in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, Hunter Neilson scored on a four-yard TD run when the game resumed on Friday afternoon, and his score with 2:12 remaining helped Weber clinch at least a share of the Region 1 title.

There was some mudslinging going on in the battle for Region 1 supremacy. Round 2 ... errr, Day 2 of @WeberHighSports vs. @THEfremonthigh, tied at 10-all with 8:50 left in the 4th, set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Winner takes sole possession of Region 1 lead pic.twitter.com/gaNkV7eKyQ — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) October 5, 2018

REGION 2

CYPRUS 45, GRANGER 24:Jayden Christensen rushed for three touchdowns for Cyprus in the win over Granger.

KEARNS 49, HILLCREST 0:The Cougars found the end-zone in each quarter while the defense kept the Huskies scoreless in the Region 2 match-up. Dakota Lynde rushed for a touchdown and tossed in two more, finishing the game with 135 passing yards.

REGION 3

HERRIMAN 21, TAYLORSVILLE 8:Fisher Jackson rushed for a touchdown and caught a pass from Jaxon James for another as Herriman edged out the victory over Taylorsville.

EAST 56, RIVERTON 21:The Leopards easily took down the Silverwolves in a battle between two of the best teams in Region 3. Tuta Spann led the way for East with three rushing touchdowns, while Josh Glad, Charlie Vincent, and Josh Parker each rushed for another. Watch replay | Full recap

WEST JORDAN 42, COPPER HILLS 8: West Jordan did all its scoring in the first half in the comfortable victory over Copper Hills. Oakley Kopp had three touchdown passes, connecting with Kalleb Kienk for two of them in the win.

REGION 4

LONE PEAK 48, WESTLAKE 7:Lone Peak recorded 21 unanswered points in the first quarter to jump out to a comfortable lead and cruise on to the Region 4 victory against Westlake. Braden Siri tossed in two touchdown passes to Thomas Doman and another to Kobe Freeman in the win.

AMERICAN FORK 48, PLEASANT GROVE 21: Boone Abbott threw five passing touchdowns as American Fork took down Pleasant Grove in a Region 4 matchup. Full recap

REGION 5

FARMINGTON 34, BOUNTIFUL 10:Farmington finished the half with a 14-0 lead and then cruised to the Region 5 victory over Bountiful. Hayden Toone rushed for three touchdowns in the win and Andrew Quinton sealed the deal with a 50-yard pick six.

VIEWMONT 41, WOODS CROSS 20: Viewmont's Robert Summerhays ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings held off the Wildcats in a South Davis clash.

ROY 34, BOX ELDER 14:The Royals defense kept the Bees scoreless for three quarter as Roy cruised to the region win at home. Jaxon Dart tossed in three touchdowns, connecting with Dionte Davis for two of them.

REGION 6

OLYMPUS 49, MURRAY 0: Olympus came out hot, scoring within the first 30 seconds of kickoff to set the tone and never letting up to shut out Murray. Jackson Frank tossed in three touchdown passes, connecting with Scotty Edwards for two of them. Edwards rushed in another TD of his own in the win.

HIGHLAND 28, LEHI 24:Highland scored with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter to grab a road win at Lehi. Bronson Olevao hit paydirt on a 1-yard run to secure the victory for the Rams.

WEST 26, SKYLINE 18:Brennen Kupfer tossed three touchdowns (two to Faysal Aden and one to Bird Butler) in West’s win over Skyline.

REGION 7

TIMPVIEW 34, BRIGHTON 10:The Thunderbirds made short work of the Bengals, outscoring Brighton 34-0 through three quarters, before the Bengals score 10 in the fourth. Christian Ngatuvai threw two touchdown passes, one to Targhee Lamson and another to Rowan Reay. Lamson also rushed for a score, as did Fanga Pulu and Ammon AhQuin.

Timpview strikes first with this 12-yd TD pass from Nui Adolpho to Fanga Pulu. PAT fails. TV 6, Brighton 0. Q1: 8:10. pic.twitter.com/P6xNJrRV8r — TimpviewSports (@timpviewsports) October 6, 2018

CORNER CANYON 70, COTTONWOOD 0:The Corner Canyon offense scored in each quarter while the defense shut out the Colts as the Chargers cruised to a comfortable victory. Quarterback Cole Hagen tossed in four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead his team in the win. Watch replay

Prime Time Performers: Corner Canyon Senior DE Max Swenson outhustles a Cottonwood player to force a turnover. The Chargers scored on the next play on a Cole Hagen to Noah Kjar TD pass. CC defeated Cottonwood 70-0. @canyonsdistrict @DNewsRewind @desnewssports @kslsports @MaxPreps pic.twitter.com/Q0WdilnaNr — CornerCanyonFootball (@CCHSFOOTBALL_) October 6, 2018

JORDAN 33, ALTA 7: Quinten Kafentzis had a pick-6 and Wyatt Jones returned the second half kickoff 98 yards to lead the Beetdiggers. Eathan Bolingbroke also had to touchdown catches for Jordan. Watch replay

REGION 8

SKYRIDGE 42, SPRINGVILLE 9: Jayden Clemons threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more while Ma’a Notoa rushed for three touchdowns to lead Skyridge to the big victory over Springville. Full story

PROVO 43, TIMPANOGOS 21: Provo jumped out to a 33-14 lead at halftime, and continued on to secure the win over Timpanogos. Ben Myles-Mills had four rushing touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs in the victory.

WASATCH 13, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 10:The Wasps took down the Golden Eagles in a slugfest in Region 8. Wasatch quarterback Brock Cloward connected with Brydger Purdy for the game’s opening score and Matthias Dunn added two field goals.

REGION 10

SPANISH FORK 61, MOUNTAIN VIEW 24: Spanish Fork ran away with the game, scoring 41 points in the first half. Kimball Morley rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Parker Swenson threw for four scores, including two to Noah Conway.

SALEM HILLS 44, PAYSON 16: After slogging through a scoreless first quarter in the contest against the Lions, Salem Hills erupted for 41 points through the final three periods, en route to a convincing victory. Jorgan Olsen led the way for the Skyhawks with three rushing touchdowns, including one of 45 yards. Monsen Morley also rushed for a score, while Reed Johnson took a kickoff back for a touchdown.

OREM 75, UINTAH 0:Cooper Legas passed for six touchdowns, four of which went to Puka Nacua, in the big Orem victory over Uintah. Watch replay

REGION 11

PARK CITY 58, OGDEN 21: Four players from Park City scored rushing touchdowns. Dylan Bauer scored twice, while Brady Baumann, Frankin Pass and Grant Warner all scored running touchdowns. Jack Skidmore also threw two touchdowns, both to Mark McCurdy.

STANSBURY 35, BEN LOMOND 28: Stansbury scored the final two touchdowns to break a tie and defeat Ben Lomond. Kaeden Kincaid reeled off a 40-yard run to take the lead, then Silas Young put the nail in the coffin with a 56-yard run.

TOOELE 41, BONNEVILLE 21: Nukuluve Helu rushed for three touchdowns in Tooele’s win over Bonneville. Helu also scored on an 100-yard kick return to cap off a complete game.

REGION 12

LOGAN 17, MOUNTAIN CREST 14: Tied in the fourth quarter, Logan hit a field goal with under five minutes to go to seal the narrow victory over Mountain Crest.

BEAR RIVER 27, RIDGELINE 20: Bear River battled back, putting up the last three scores of the game to defeat Bear River in overtime. After a Cole Croney field goal to send the game to overtime, Ren Fonnesbeck scored a touchdown from one yard out to give the Bears the win. Watch replay

SKY VIEW 42, GREEN CANYON 34: Sky View jumped on Green Canyon early, with McKay Yorgason scoring twice and Brett Gasaway and McKay O’Reilly reaching the end zone on running plays. Green Canyon made a fourth-quarter surge, but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats hung on for the win.

NONREGION

BINGHAM 52, HUNTER 0: Bingham bounced back with a blowout win over Hunter, with the Miners blanking the Wolverines. Andrew Wimmer scored twice, while Evona Hall, Parker Diederich and Wyatt Marx all scored on the ground for the Miners.