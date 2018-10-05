SPRINGVILLE — Skyridge’s goal of winning its first region championship got a little closer Friday night following its much-anticipated win over Springville.

Ma’a Notoa rushed for three touchdowns, Jayden Clemons threw for two more and the Falcons’ defense dominated the home team en route to a 42-9 victory in a matchup of Region 7 leaders.

The win was Skyridge’s seventh straight and pushed the Falcons to 3-0 in region play, clinching a berth in the upcoming 5A state playoffs. It also gave the Falcons sole possession of first place with two games remaining. Springville dropped to 2-1 and 5-3 overall.

Skyridge came in motivated as it was the Falcons’ first victory in three tries against the Red Devils.

“They were the ones who gave us our first loss (in Skyridge’s first season in 2016),” Lehman recalled. “They’re a physical team and, even though we still have two tough games left, we knew we can’t win (region) unless we beat them.

“This was a big hurdle to clear. We had to be the most physical team and we had to run the ball at them.”

Notoa had 180 yards on the ground and averaged more than 10 yards per carry. He had touchdown runs of 3, 43 and 2 yards and often went out of his way to provoke contact against a defender when he could have just as easily outran them. He has rushed for over 100 yards in five consecutive games and Friday’s effort put him over 1,000 for the season.

“That’s the type of player he is,” Lehman said.

Clemons ran for 140 yards and passed for 120 more, including a 12-yard touchdown throw to Nathan Upham on the opening drive and a 15-yarder to Ty Arrington.

The victory was never in doubt, though, because of the Falcons’ defensive effort. Springville never showed any offensive firepower, finished with less than 100 total yards, and came close to scoring just once, but a missed pass in the end zone forced the Devils to turn the ball over on downs.

Springville only lit up the scoreboard with its special teams, recording a first-quarter safety after a blocked punt ricocheted through the end zone. Then, in the third quarter, Tyler Strong returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score. At that time, Springville trailed 21-2 and Strong, in fact, was flagged for taunting as he neared the goal line.

The penalty was one of many personal-foul calls, mostly against Skyridge. However, it was clear that Springville was the most-frustrated squad, especially in the second half, when Clemons and Notoa took turns carrying the ball and moved it quickly downfield. Skyridge scored each time it had the ball after halftime and turned a once-intense game into a rout.

“Those games (in previous seasons) against Springville were good learning experiences for us,” Lehman said. “We had to learn how to be winning program. We have to stay focused if we want to move this program forward.”