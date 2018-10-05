SALT LAKE CITY — East charged out to a 21-0 lead and didn’t look back in a dominating 56-21 win over Region 3 foe Riverton on Friday night. It was the second time this season East has scored 56 points. The win leaves the Leopards atop their region and in control of finishing the season with another region title.

East found most of its success on the ground, notching two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and six overall in the game. The first came on Josh Glad’s keeper from six yards out.

But it was special teams that helped the Leopards double up their score as Voi Tunuufi blocked Riverton’s field goal attempt near the 5:30 mark in the first quarter. His teammate Mekelee Guatavai scooped up the loose ball and raced 91 yards downfield. Another PAT by Luke Janke had East up 14-0, and soon after up 21-0 when Tutu Spann charged in from one-yard out and Janke converted.

“I give this game to our offensive line because they were amazing tonight,” said Spann. “I just listened to my coaches and tried to be a team player.”

The senior used both his speed and strength to lead East with three touchdowns in the game as he rushed in from the one again in the second quarter, and then raced 61 yards for the trifecta in the fourth. His efforts wreaked havoc on Riverton all night.

The Leopards’ O-line wore down Riverton as Charlie Vincent added a 33-yard rushing touchdown and Quincy Sandoval an 8-yard scamper.

The Silver Wolves found some success in the second quarter, scoring twice after taking advantage of East penalties. Their first touchdown came on a deep pass from Dayne McDonald to Carter Miller. The second was off an eight-yard run by Blake Chapman. Daxton Steadman was good on both PATs and the Silver Wolves defense held East to only one score in the second to go into halftime down 28-14.

“I sound like a broken record, but we have got to stop getting penalties that turn second and long, and third and long into first downs,” said Matich. “It’s on us and we have to clean it up.

“Our defense is very talented, but they’ve got to make good decisions that don’t extend drives — we did it against Herriman and Riverton tonight. We know we can't keep doing that.”

The second half was more East as the Leopards added another 28 points. After the three runs put East up 49-21, backup quarterback Izaak Zimmerman tossed a 25-yarder to Josh Parker.

In between the outpouring of Leopard offense, Riverton’s Brax Watt snagged an 11-yard pass from McDonald in the third quarter before East's defense blanked Riverton in the fourth quarter.

“The sky is the limit for this young team, but we have to work on fixing the penalties and need to keep this offense going,” said Matich. “Our run game was very good tonight behind our strong line.”