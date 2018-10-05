There were many candidates for Utah State's best position group Friday night as Utah State pulverized BYU 45-20.

Quarterback Jordan Love put on a clinic with four passing touchdowns and a rushing one to boot.

The veteran offensive line didn't allow a sack and opened up big holes.

There were the running backs that rushed for 227 yards, led by Darwin Thompson's 109-yard effort. The defensive line helped hold the Cougars to just 39 yards rushing.

But perhaps no position group deserves to carry the Old Wagon Wheel home to Logan more than the linebackers. And it all started with a big forced turnover by Tipa Galeai.

The TCU transfer put himself in just the right place at the right time as BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum threw the ball right at him on fourth-and-1 at the USU 39-yard line. Just like Utah State did twice last season, Galaei returned the pick 56-yards to the house to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead. Instead of letting BYU score first, Galeai put the Cougars in a hole that would only get deeper as the game went on.

It was enough to give BYU and Utah State fans a flashback to last year's game where the Aggies returned two interceptions for touchdowns against the Cougars. While Utah State didn't match last year's count of seven turnovers, three proved to be more than enough.

And remember, BYU was on its third-string quarterback when it played the Aggies last year. This time, the Cougars would have no such excuse.

Utah State had already proven that it can force turnovers before coming to Provo Friday night. The Aggies had five picks and five fumble recoveries already, and it took them just a little more than a quarter against the Cougars to add one more of each.

Early in the second quarter, fellow USU linebacker David Woodward forced Dallin Holker to fumble the ball while Chase Christiansen made the hustle play to recover the ball before it went out-of-bounds. Less than two minutes later, Jordan Love and the Aggie offense converted the turnover into a touchdown to go up 21-0 in front of a stunned BYU crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Putting icing on the cake, linebacker Jontrell Rocquermore forced Mangum to fumble the ball and recovered it himself. By the end of the game, all four starting linebackers had been a part of a turnover. And there's nothing that takes the heart out of an opponent quicker than a turnover turned into a touchdown.

A lesson that Utah State has taught BYU for two years in a row.