PLEASANT GROVE — The newly-anointed No. 1 team in 6A backed it up in emphatic fashion on Friday night.

With quarterback Boone Abbott slinging it around with ease, American Fork crushed rival Pleasant Grove 48-21 to remain perfect in Region 4 and set up a showdown next week at former No. 1 Bingham next week.

Abbott finished the game passing for 416 yards and five TDS, with most of that damage coming in the first half where he threw for 275 yards and four TDs to help the Cavemen build a 38-7 lead.

American Fork’s offense scored all six times it touched the ball in the first half.

“We did a good job protecting Boone, and Boone did a good job getting the ball to all sorts of different guys and reading the defense in the first half,” said American Fork coach Aaron Behm.

Three of Abbott’s touchdown passes went to Chase Roberts who finished the game with 11 receptions for 200 yards.

The victory gives American Fork a chance to win the outright Region 4 championship when it takes on Bingham next week.

“It’s something we’ve wanted. We knew our schedule was put out there so that Bingham would be the last region game, you just hope you put in the work to make that a significant game going into Week 9, and here we are,” said Behm.

American Fork’s defense opened the game Friday with a big stop, and then the offense marched straight downfield and to a 7-0 lead as Abbott scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left in the first quarter.

Pleasant Grove responded with a six-play, 80-yard and tied the game at 7-7 as Jake Jensen hit Jackson Hill on a 42-yard TD pass.

The next three plays changed the entire complexion of the game, and the Cavemen never looked back. On the first play, after Pleasant Grove tied the game, Abbott hit Roberts on a seam route that he took 77 yards for the touchdown for the 14-7 lead.

Two plays into Pleasant Grove’s ensuing drive Jensen injured his shoulder on a tackle near the sideline and never returned. Against American Fork’s stout defense the Vikings just couldn’t keep up with a backup quarterback.

Even with Jensen it might not have mattered as well as American Fork played.

Before the first quarter was done, Abbott hit Roberts on a 33-yard TD strike and then Devin Downing on a seven-yard score to push the lead to 28-7.