SALT LAKE CITY — It’s difficult to learn much from NBA preseason games, particularly ones against overmatched international teams.

Nearly a week after demolishing the Perth Wildcats by 58 points, the Utah Jazz cruised past the Adelaide 36ers Friday night at Vivint Arena by 30 points — 129-99 — and did it with one hand tied behind their back as the starters sat out for the entire second half and Rudy Gobert sat out the whole game so he could “rest.”

So what did we learn Friday night, besides the fact that the Jazz should probably just schedule one game against an Australian professional team per season?

Donovan Mitchell is still very good. The second-year player had scored just 21 points on 8-of-22 shooting in his first two games, but he looked much better Friday in scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting — all in the first half. Mitchell made a couple of his twisting drives down the lane, got loose for a highlight reel dunk along the baseline and hit Derrick Favors with a nifty no-look lob for a dunk. The only negatives on his night were getting four fouls by the midway point of the second quarter and missing three free throws.

Grayson Allen looks like the real deal as he followed up his team-leading 19-point performance last week (with a decent game against Toronto in between) with a 16-point night, on 6-of-8 shooting, including 10 points in a seven-minute span late in the first quarter and early second. Allen also showed that he is a 3-point shooting threat as he sank 4 of 6 from long range.

The Jazz love to shoot 3-pointers this year. After putting up 38 treys against Perth and 31 against Toronto, the Jazz fired up 48 Friday night, eight more than they tried in any game last season. Afterward, coach Quin Snyder said he was fine with his team shooting 48 treys — they made only made 16 – as long as they were open, which they were for the most part. Perhaps if the Jazz had hit a few more they could have won by more than 50 again.

Utah is a deep team that won’t lose a lot when they must go to their bench this year. Even though the Jazz struggled early on and trailed for the first quarter and a half, Snyder felt confident enough to start five reserves — Royce O’Neale, Alec Burks, Epke Udoh, Grayson Allen and Georges Niang — in the second half and not even play his five starters, Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder, Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio, a single minute in the second half. Led by Allen and Alec Burks, who also scored 16, the reserves extended a 12-point halftime lead to 30. Two players that aren’t likely to be in the rotation this season, Georges Niang and Epke Udoh, finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, as Udoh also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Jazz have just two more preseason games before their opening game at Sacramento Oct. 17 as they’ll take on Portland Sunday night on the road, then head over to Sacramento for a game Thursday night in a warmup to their season opener six days later.

The next time home fans will see the Jazz will be on Friday, Oct. 19, when the world-champion Golden State Warriors come to Vivint Arena for the home opener.