SALT LAKE CITY – Friday night’s game marked the second in three preseason games that the Utah Jazz played against an Australian professional team from the country’s eight-team National Basketball League (NBL).

While the game was more competitive than last week’s 58-point victory over the Perth Wildcats of the NBL as the Jazz won by just 30 this time, it raises the question of whether it helps the Jazz to play lower-level professional non-NBA teams when they only have five preseason games total.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder says he’s fine with it.

“There’s different type of games and every opponent gives you an opportunity to improve,” he said. “Every game has its own nuances whether it’s a bottom line win-loss when you’re playing your starters minutes you would during the regular season or playing against different concepts or having guys that may not get heavy minutes during the year have a chance to play more and see where they are.”

OFF NIGHT FOR JOE: Earlier in the day after the Utah Jazz shootaround, Donovan Mitchell joked that Joe Ingles would shoot the ball 45 times Friday night against the team he grew up watching in Australia, the Adelaide 36ers.

Ingles, when told about it, replied, “That means Donovan has to pass the ball, which we all know, is not happening. I’ll take the leftover couple of shots he gives me.”

Turns out Ingles, who led the Jazz with 24 points against Toronto on Tuesday night, only got off four shots Friday and missed them all. If not for three free throws at the end of the first half when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt, Ingles would have gone scoreless.

CALL THEM THE SIXERS: Here in the United States we have teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, named in honors of the Declaration of Independence being signed in 1776 in Philadelphia and the San Francisco 49ers, named for the California gold rush of 1849.

Then you have the Adelaide 36ers who played the Utah Jazz Friday night. Give yourself a gold star if you knew the name came from the Colony of South Australia was officially proclaimed in the year 1836.

The Adelaide club has been around since 1982 when it was called the Adelaide Eagles before changing its name to the 36ers the following year.

RUN ‘N GUN: Adelaide coach Joey Wright has been in the NBL for 16 seasons for two other teams besides the 36ers, the Brisbane Bullets and the Gold Coast Blaze. He has been named coach of the year three times, including 2016-17.

Having played at the University of Texas under Tom Penders, Wright believes in an up-and-down style of play. He said in college his team either led the nation or was second in scoring every year he played and in 15 of his 16 seasons in the NBL, his team has led the league in scoring.

Wright, by the way, played college basketball against Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey, who played at Baylor.

JAZZ NOTES: Nathan Sobey, who played for the Jazz in the 2017 Summer League, led Adelaide with 25 points . . . Four Jazz players missed Friday’s game – Dante Exum with a sore knee, Raul Neto (hamstring), Issac Haas (knee) and Rudy Gobert because of “rest” . . . Isaiah Cousins, who was signed by the Jazz a day earlier, saw action for the final four minutes Friday night and made both of his shot attempts, grabbed three rebounds and had an assist . . . In all 16 players saw action for Utah and all 16 scored.