The Cougars fell in singles and doubles, ending their tournament play on the fourth day of the ITA All-American in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"We just didn't capitalize on opportunities today," BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. "This was a great tournament for our guys as it showed us we are right there with the best in the country. We are eager and hungry to get back to practice and get better."

Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu lost, 6-4, 6-4, in the round of 16 to Finn Reynolds and Fabian Fallert of Ole Miss. In singles play, Hill fell 7-6, 6-2 to the University of Michigan’s Mattias Siimar.

After great effort, the Cougars ended their play at the tournament and will be returning home to train for the ITA Regional Championships that take place in the Darling Tennis Center of UNLV, Oct. 15-19.