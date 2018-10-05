DSU Athletics
DSU men's soccer loses to Colorado School of Mines on Friday.

Dixie State men’s soccer team lost for the fifth time in its last six matches as the Trailblazers came up just short at No. 16 Colorado School of Mines, 1-0, on Friday night at Stermole Stadium.

CSM (10-1-0, 7-0-0 RMAC), which peppered the Trailblazers with 25 shot attempts for the match, struck for the only goal on the night early in the 10th minute when Julian Kehe headed home a Lucas King throw-in just inside the far post.

Dixie State (3-7-1, 1-5-1 RMAC) attempted seven of eight shots in the second half, with four of those shots on frame, but the Blazers could not net the equalizer. Junior Moises Medina had a scoring chance turned away at the 49:20 mark, and senior Dominic Damato had a pair of looks stopped by Oredigger keeper Drew Johnson. Junior Gustavo Ortega also had two good chances to tie the match in the final six-plus minutes of regulation, however, neither shot found its mark.

DSU netminder Zach Nielson (106) made a career-high eight saves, and in the process, he became just the third goalkeeper in the program’s history to make 100-plus saves.

The Trailblazers continue their road trip Sunday at South Dakota Mines.

