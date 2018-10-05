Dixie State men’s soccer team lost for the fifth time in its last six matches as the Trailblazers came up just short at No. 16 Colorado School of Mines, 1-0, on Friday night at Stermole Stadium.

CSM (10-1-0, 7-0-0 RMAC), which peppered the Trailblazers with 25 shot attempts for the match, struck for the only goal on the night early in the 10th minute when Julian Kehe headed home a Lucas King throw-in just inside the far post.

Dixie State (3-7-1, 1-5-1 RMAC) attempted seven of eight shots in the second half, with four of those shots on frame, but the Blazers could not net the equalizer. Junior Moises Medina had a scoring chance turned away at the 49:20 mark, and senior Dominic Damato had a pair of looks stopped by Oredigger keeper Drew Johnson. Junior Gustavo Ortega also had two good chances to tie the match in the final six-plus minutes of regulation, however, neither shot found its mark.

DSU netminder Zach Nielson (106) made a career-high eight saves, and in the process, he became just the third goalkeeper in the program’s history to make 100-plus saves.

The Trailblazers continue their road trip Sunday at South Dakota Mines.