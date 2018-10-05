The Westminster Griffins women’s volleyball team returned to the floor inside Behnken Field House as they welcomed Metropolitan State University of Denver into Salt Lake City. The night started out with the Roadrunners taking the early lead with a 25-15 set one victory and never looked back as they wrapped up the night in Salt Lake with a 3-0 sweep against the Griffins, who fell for their fourth-straight game in conference play.

Katie Culver led the Griffins with five kills on the night, followed by Taylor Harvey with four kills of her own and adding three digs. Sydnee Simmons had four kills and two digs.

The Griffins did have a strong second set where they battled back and forth with the Roadrunners losing set two, 25-18, but in the third set, speed was too much to handle as the Roadrunners captured the match victory, 25-12.

Next up for the Westminster Griffins, they will face off with Chadron State on Saturday night as they will look to bounce back with a victory.