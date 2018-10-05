Dixie State volleyball continued to keep pace in a tightening RMAC race as the Trailblazers swept Chadron State in straight sets, 3-0, Friday night inside the DSU SAC. The victory, DSU’s ninth in its last 10 games overall, moved the Blazers to 14-3 on the season, 9-1 in conference play.

DSU was in control the entire night, beginning in the opening stanza as the Blazers scored the first six points and extended to a commanding 17-9 advantage on their way to a 25-21 set win. CSC (5-13, 3-6 RMAC) took its first lead of the night with the first point of set two, but again the Blazers countered with six-straight points and never looked back en route to a 25-15 triumph and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Eagles managed to stay with Dixie State through the first 18 points of the third frame, but the Trailblazers proved to be too much as they broke a 9-9 tie with a decisive 14-2 run to close out the set and match, 25-13.

Senior Hannah Doonan posted her second-straight double-double with a co-game-high 10 kills and 10 digs, while sophomore Megan Treanor tallied 10 kills and four total blocks (two solo). After collecting only one team block in set one, the Trailblazers combined for 10.0 team blocks in the final two sets, including seven rejections in set two. Junior Lauren Gammell, who leads all of NCAA Division II in blocks per set, finished with seven total blocks with one solo stop.

Dixie State hit .273 for the match, while the Blazer defense limited the Eagles to a .043 attack percentage, -.054 from the second set on, thanks in part to the 11 blocks and 51 digs, including a game-high 16 by senior libero Sid Brandon.

Dixie State will quickly turn around to face MSU Denver (11-6, 7-2 RMAC) in a showdown between two of the top teams in the RMAC on Saturday inside the DSU SAC beginning at 4 p.m.