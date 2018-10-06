Anxiety disorders, depression and other forms of mental illness present real roadblocks for students of all ages, and gone are the days of telling them to square their shoulders and buck up. What must happen now is the formation of communities that support, love and offer hope to struggling students, letting them know they aren’t alone and that their lives can thrive with the right tools.

That’s why more than 700 Olympus High School students and parents gave up their Thursday night activities earlier this week to attend a screening of the film “Angst” and ask questions about mental illness. The event, hosted by the Deseret News, is one of several that have already occurred throughout Utah in an endeavor to reverse the stigma of mental health and to give teenagers the right resources.

Additionally, this newspaper hosts the Deseret News Anxiety Community, a Facebook page where group members can ask questions to a mental health expert and engage in communal dialogue with others facing similar challenges. Building spaces of hope free from judgement are necessary to any long-term plans to counter a sharp rise in mental health challenges in teens. And for any family or community who has lost a loved one to such ailments, calling these efforts “urgent” is an understatement.

Students in particular are vulnerable to something of a perfect storm of stressors. Middle and high schoolers navigate physiological developments while facing pressure to reach increasing standards of achievement needed for college acceptance. Many report feeling a burden to look the part of an easy-going teenager, although internally they might be screaming.

College and university students aren’t any less exposed and face their own set of challenges, according to new reporting by Deseret News InDepth writer Lois Collins. Freshmen find themselves learning to live on their own, sometimes saddled with debt before their first day of classes. They grapple with, perhaps for the first time, the idea of choosing a field of study and a future career. Social media comparisons likely don’t ease any emotions. “The bar is just so high for everything,” said one student at the University of Utah.

To further the problem, high schools and colleges were never meant to be mental health centers, yet students have flooded school counseling offices in record numbers within the past few years. Besides a larger volume seeking help, symptoms reported by students seem to be getting worse, says Daniel Eisenberg, professor of health management and policy at the University of Michigan and director of the Healthy Minds Network. As the stigma around mental illness diminishes, more students are rightly reaching out, but that means institutions need more support and resources. Something as simple as hiring a dedicated mental health counselor to work in a high school has already proven to relieve counselors who are more adept at fielding academic questions.

Despite all the work to be done, the individual must never get lost. At the end of the day, the afflicted will heal one by one as friends, families and counselors remember each case is unique and each human deserves unqualified support. Even one life saved creates ripples of hope.