When I read how anxiety is crippling young people all across the country, it breaks my heart, because there is an answer, people just don't want to hear it.

There will always be a shortage of police officers if there is a shortage of effective parenting. There will never be enough prisons if there are not enough good homes. Homes and families have always been the core of society. Home is a place where a child gets away from problems in school or in the streets of our cities. When the home is gone, they have no place to go.

Young people are being taught that nothing is really wrong or bad, and no one is ever responsible. More and more of our young people are losing their way. I would plead to parents to stay together, strengthen your home environment and do your best to save the children.

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake