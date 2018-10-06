According to the White House, President Trump is planning at least 40 trips between Aug. 1 and Nov. 6. This means he will be out of the White House overnight with each campaign swing.

This may be reassuring to those of us who feel more secure when he is not in D.C.

His rallies are often repetitive (e.g. “the press is the enemy of the people”) and boring. But it is interesting to think that he may give up his regular golf games to rescue the Republican Party from disaster on Election Day.

It would not be surprising, however, to see him out on the links in every state he visits; 40 times nine is 326 holes, and if he manages to make out 18 holes, it is 720.

That is a lot of time playing golf, but we might prefer him playing golf than playing at being president.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City