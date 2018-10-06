I just read the guest opinion by Rob Craig in the Sunday Deseret News (Tax reform delivers for Utah workers, Sept. 30). The windfall he talks about is limited mostly to large corporations and those with the highest taxable incomes and leaves out many Utah individuals and families who will see very little — if any — benefit from the Republican tax bill.

Not mentioned are those retired persons who live on Social Security alone and those whose income was never enough to require payment of any income taxes.

There certainly is no windfall for all these fine residents of Utah who spend every cent they receive while the biggest cuts go to those who most likely will not spend any of their tax cut windfall.

Frank Spilker

Sandy