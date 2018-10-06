When I needed a kidney transplant and was uninsured despite the fact that I was working, Medicaid was a crucial part of making it possible. Today I've long since gotten off Medicaid and do everything I can to give back to the community, including trying to raise the 2-year-old son who wouldn't be here without Medicaid to be a good person who stands up for others in need.

This election, we have an important decision to make about whether we will choose the health and lives of 150,000 of our friends, neighbors, brothers and sisters. By voting for Proposition 3, we can bring $800 million of our tax dollars back every year, money we keep paying no matter what. And we also bring $1.7 billion into the economy and create 14,000 jew jobs. And all it costs us is an investment of pennies though a tiny 0.15 percent sales tax increase on nongrocery items. One cent on a movie ticket. We have to make a choice as to whether the health and lives of our fellow Utahns are worth some extra pennies to us.

How about it, Utah? Do we have the courage to do what's right? We can provide a hand up to those who need it and help them gain the health they need to be self-reliant. We in Utah like to proclaim our charity and love for our fellow man and woman. Now is the time to prove it.

Paul Gibbs

West Valley