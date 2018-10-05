Utah State's men's and women's cross-country teams performed well as the Aggies finished second on both sides Friday at the USU-hosted Steve T. Reeder Memorial. The race is named after the former USU distance coach who passed away in 2016.

"The ladies ran really well. They executed the race plan really well and kept a pack together," said second-year USU head coach Artie Gulden. "Overall, the girls did a really good job. The guys did pretty well, but our pack never really materialized the way that we wanted it to. The guys ran tough and their effort was certainly there and ran hard all the way through."

The Aggie men placed second with 46 points, finishing behind second-ranked BYU's 15, and ahead of College of Idaho's 62 and Westminster's 105.

Sophomore Coen Haroldsen led the Aggies as he finished ninth in the men's 7-kilometer race with a time of 22:02.1

"We did well, and it's cool to see a bunch of guys doing well," said sophomore captain Jakob Tew, who finished 23rd with a time of 22:40.93. "We have such a deep group that on any given day, it could be anybody. It was cool to see people like Coen Haroldsen doing well. It was a good day all around."

Freshman Caleb Garnica was right behind Haroldsen as he finished 11th overall with a time of 22:04.7, while fellow freshman Devin Pancake placed 13th in 22:11.7. Utah State had five runners place in the top 25 as sophomore Luke Bailey captured 16th (22:22.68), while freshman Brennan Anderson placed 22nd (22:38.49).

Utah State's women's team took second with 42 points, placing behind meet-winner and ninth-ranked BYU's 19 points. No. 27 Utah finished third with 93 points, while College of Idaho and Westminster placed fourth and fifth with 99 and 132 points, respectively.

Pacing the Aggies was senior Shannon Maloney, who finished second in the women's 5-kilometer race with a time of 18:12.25. Overall, this was the second time this season that Maloney finished first among Aggies at home, as she ran a time of 18:27.10 at the season-opening Sagebrush Invitational, where she also finished second.

"It was a good race, and it was so helpful to have my team around me, especially Grace Gibbons," said Maloney. "I owe so much of my race to her because she took it out and helped me up the hill. That was probably my favorite part of the race. We worked together as a team, and that's one of our core values."

Also finishing in the top 20, Gibbons took eighth with a time of 18:37.31. Senior Presli Hutchison (18:56.80), senior Heather Holt-Reynolds (19:02.8), freshmen Madison Tyler (19:07.43) and Hannah Davidson (19:13.4) finished 11th through 14th, respectively. Rounding out the top 20 was sophomore Rae Bedke, who finished 19th in 19:27.68.

Utah State is back in action next weekend when it travels to Madison, Wisconsin, to compete in the Pre-National race on Saturday, Oct. 13.