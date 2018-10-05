The first half between the BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday night was marked by momentum shifts, as the Aggies jumped out to a three-touchdown lead before the Cougars rallied a bit to cut the deficit to 21-7.

Twitter users certainly had some good reactions to the play on the field.

Pick-6

On the first series of the game, BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum threw an interception on fourth down, which Tipa Galeai returned for a touchdown.

Wow Tanner. Just wow. — Popeye (@ksav07) October 6, 2018

Bench him — hobo (@hobocita) October 6, 2018

Cosmo

As things got even better for Utah State and worse for the Cougars, BYU fans had to settle for a nice performance from Cosmo the mascot and the Cougarettes dance team, although some weren't even satisfied with that.

#BYU's only performer showed up again, Cosmo. He probably had another viral performance. And that's all BYU's got going for them right now. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 6, 2018

For every BYU mistake I’m going to need like 5 minutes of Cougarettes/Cosmo dance to make up for it — ben busche (@Ben_Busche) October 6, 2018

Don't get me wrong, it's cool... But I am SUPER over Cosmo being the coolest party of BYU football games. — Popeye (@ksav07) October 6, 2018

Wisconsin

BYU's play early had many wondering just how did the Cougars beat the Wisconsin Badgers a few weeks ago?

How did Wisconsin lose to this team? — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) October 6, 2018

How did this BYU team beat Wisconsin in Madison? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 6, 2018

Aggies (and Utes) fans, of course, were happy with the way things were unfolding.

Wow. Just got back from a hike and I’m thrilled to see my beloved Aggies doing so well after the first quarter. #GoAggies — @StaircaseWells (@StaircaseWhitt) October 6, 2018

Momentum shift?

BYU finally got on the board in the second quarter, and then were driving (thanks in good part to a pass interference penalty on Utah State) before Skyler Southam missed a field goal attempt as time ran out before halftime.

Don't Aggie this up now — Kris (@5kl) October 6, 2018

Underthrowing receivers to draw pass interference flags is Mangum's go-to move. — Teeps (@SportsGuyRyan) October 6, 2018