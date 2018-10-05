The first half between the BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday night was marked by momentum shifts, as the Aggies jumped out to a three-touchdown lead before the Cougars rallied a bit to cut the deficit to 21-7.
Twitter users certainly had some good reactions to the play on the field.
Pick-6
On the first series of the game, BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum threw an interception on fourth down, which Tipa Galeai returned for a touchdown.
As things got even better for Utah State and worse for the Cougars, BYU fans had to settle for a nice performance from Cosmo the mascot and the Cougarettes dance team, although some weren't even satisfied with that.
Wisconsin
BYU's play early had many wondering just how did the Cougars beat the Wisconsin Badgers a few weeks ago?
Aggies (and Utes) fans, of course, were happy with the way things were unfolding.
Momentum shift?
BYU finally got on the board in the second quarter, and then were driving (thanks in good part to a pass interference penalty on Utah State) before Skyler Southam missed a field goal attempt as time ran out before halftime.