SALT LAKE CITY — After winning the first set 6-3 against Layton's Anna Kemp, Lone Peak freshman Marinn Patch found herself down 6-1 in a second-set tiebreaker. Playing in her first state tournament, Patch settled down and dug in. After winning five consecutive points to level the tiebreak, the Knight's No. 1 singles player prevailed 9-7 and moved on to Saturday's 6A semifinals.

“That was incredible,” Roger Baumgartner said moments after the win. “That was a real grind for her, she's only a freshman but she grew up in that match today.”

Friday was a sensational day for the Knights who advanced all three singles teams, and both doubles squads into Saturday's semifinals. The Knights lead the 6A team race with ten points, Davis is second with nine and Pleasant Grove is in the mix with eight points.

Lone Peak won their only head-to-head matchup with Davis, a quarterfinal win from Senior Anna Peterson over Davis junior Kaela Laws, 6-3, 6-1. A Saturday morning semi between Patch and Davis No. 1 Julianna Cooksey features two freshmen making a splash in their first state tournament.

“I'm a freshman for Davis High and it's pretty crazy that I'm playing No. 1 singles,” Cooksey said. “It went pretty well but I double-faulted too much so I have to make sure I'm playing consistently tomorrow.”

Like many first-time state performers, Cooksey had some nerves to deal with but she took her own advice to keep it low-key.

“I've got a fiery personality on the court so I decided to take my own advice and make sure that I was cool, calm and collected.

The other No. 1 semifinal features Pleasant Grove sophomore Maci Amussen, who faces first-time state participant Weber's Jacque Dunyon. The Weber sophomore showed a big game with a number of aces and solid, accurate hitting.

“I played national tourneys last year but decided to play high school tennis this year and it has been fun,” Dunyon said. “I played solid today; my serve was really good and I hit a lot of aces.”

With heavy rain overnight, Friday's action was again split between the Salt Lake Swim & Tennis Club and the Eccles Center at the University of Utah.

For Baumgartner and the Knights, having the singles and doubles played at two locations created some interesting dynamics.

“Unfortunately the elements didn't cooperate today,” Baumgartner said. “It's just something you have to deal with.”

With Lone Peak holding a slight lead, Baumgartner said Saturday will be about staying calm and playing for the team.

“State brings about an energy and brings a whole different outlook on what this is all about,” he said. “It's not about me anymore, it's about the team so we'll just try to keep it light-hearted.”

Weather permitting the 5A and 6A semifinals and finals will start at Liberty Park Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Class 6A State Tournament

Team points:

Lone Peak 10, Davis 9, Pleasant Grove 8, Herriman 5, Layton 5, Riverton 5, American Fork 4, Bingham 3, Clearfield 3, Copper Hills 2, Weber 2, Granger 1, Hunter 1, Northridge 1, Taylorsville 1

Friday’s results

First singles

First Round

Megan Swapp, Herriman def. Olivia Dabo, Bingham, 6-0, 6-1

Jacque Dunyon, Weber def. Grace Cummins, Hunter, 6-0, 6-0

Alyssa Bentley, Granger def. Brilynn West, Clearfield, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5)

Maci Amussen, Pleasant Grove def. Megan Timpson, Taylorsville, 6-1, 6-4

Anna Kemp, Layton def. Emily Zhang, Hillcrest, 6-0, 6-1

Marinn Patch, Lone Peak def. Sydney Skousen, Copper Hills, 6-0, 6-0

Maddie Burke, Riverton def. Mia Beck, American Fork, 6-3, 6-2

Juliana Cooksey, Davis def. Isabel Weaver, Kearns, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Dunyon def. Swapp, 6-0, 6-0

Amussen def. Bentley, 6-0, 6-0

Patch def. Kemp, 6-0, 6-1

Cooksey def. Burke, 6-0, 6-3

Second singles

First Round

Sydney Reading, Herriman def. Chloe Topacio, Granger, 6-0, 6-1

Mandie Robbins, Lone Peak def. Madie Wischerath, Syracuse, 6-0, 6-0

Linsey Austad, Clearfield def. Gabby Menlove, American Fork, 6-3, 6-3

Karen Wright, Copper Hills def. Sydney Russell, Hillcrest, 6-0, 6-2

Autumn Eaton, Davis def. Sammee Aubrey, Bingham, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

Abbi Wiscombe, Hunter def. Barbara Farfan, West Jordan, 7-6 (6), 6-2

Hailey Anderson, Riverton def. Morgan Beddow, Kearns, 6-0, 6-0

Laurent Bitner def. Natalie Silva, Pleasant Grove, 6-4, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Robbins def. Reading, 6-1, 6-0

Austad def. Wright, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4

Eaton def. Wiscombe, 6-0, 6-1

Anderson def. Bitner, 6-4, 6-3

Third singles

First Round

Holly Fotheringham, American Fork def. Shaistah Din, Hillcrest, 6-1, 6-0

Baylee Coleman, Layton def. Emma Draper, Taylorsville, 6-0, 6-0

Lexi Robbins, Riverton def. Beckie Snow, Northridge, 6-2, 6-0

Ainslie Stevens, Pleasant Grove def. Natalia Acevedo, Granger, 6-2, 6-0

Kaela Laws, Davis def. Meg Wright, Copper Hills, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (6)

Anna Peterson, Lone Peak def. Melody Christman, Cyprus, 6-0, 6-0

Anna Thomas, Bingham def. Alai Finau, Hunter, 6-0, 6-0

Emily Swapp, Herriman def. Reagan Bolos, Fremont, 6-3, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Coleman def. Fotheringham, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Stevens def. Robbins, 6-4, 6-3

Peterson def. Laws, 6-3, 6-1

Swapp def. Thomas, 6-3, 7-5

First doubles

First Round

Lauren Rawlings/Amber Johnson, American Fork def. Maddi Johansen/Brynna Nielsen, Riverton, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

Sarah Major/Abbie Dana, Davis def. Chariti Heu/Erika Topacio, Granger, 6-0, 6-0

Heather Anderson/Riley Marriott, Clearfield def.Katelyn Davies/Emma Greenwood, Hillcrest 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Hannah Smith/Abby Degn, Bingham def. Rivya Passe/Lexie Huff, Taylorsville, 6-3, 6-2

Whitney Stratton/Alyssa Petersen, Layton Shandra Aguilar/Anna Goodwin, Hunter, 6-1, 6-0

Katie King/Joslin Seaberg, Lone Peak vs. Shelby Birch/Abby Hoyal, Copper Hills, 6-0, 6-0

Lilly Craft/Cami Whiting, Pleasant Grove def. Callie Davis/Meg Finlay, Herriman, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-0

Maren Dawson/Aimee Chambers, Northridge def. Brook Giles/Rachel Jenkins, Cyprus, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Majer & Dana def. Rawlings & Johnson, 6-1, 6-1

Smith & Degn def. Anderson & Marriott, 6-0, 6-1

King & Seaberg def. Stratton & Peterson, 6-0, 6-0

Craft & Whiting def. Dawson & Chambers, 6-2, 6-3

Second doubles

First Round

Emily Harris/Ashley Davenport, Riverton def. Tamara Cly/Tong Sonsawat, Kearns, 6-0, 6-0

Zoie Black/Sydney Allen, Lone Peak def. Chelsea Eager/Makenzie Judson, Northridge. 6-1, 6-0

Elle Ferguson/Elle Dunyon, Davis def. Malia Hansen/Alexia Cox, Bingham, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Kaitlyn Sosa/Maggie Colton, Copper Hills def. Nicole Poelman/Erin Zhang, Hillcrest, 6-2, 6-2

Tishelle Peterson/Lizzy Hafen, American Fork def. Maycee Barrett/Tess Christopulos, Layton, 6-4, 7-5

Katelyn Kotter/Syrena Wilding, Taylorsville def Morgan Hendrickson/Regan Turner, Hunter, 6-4, 7-5

Madie Hansen/Brittney Richins, Herriman def. Britney Nguyen/Diana Ruiz, Granger, 6-2, 6-0

Maddy Harris/Chole Brinton, Pleasant Grove def. Madyson Wood/Brianna Montgomery, Weber, 6-2, 6-2

Quarterfinals