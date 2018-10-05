Noah Young makes a snow angel by the top of the tram at Snowbird on Friday after the first snowfall of the season. The National Weather service reported more rain fell in the first four days of October than the previous four months combined at the Salt Lake City International Airport. According to Dan Guthrie, southwestern Utah will see showers Saturday morning, with the rest of the state seeing scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers by the afternoon. Snow levels will drop to about 7,000 feet, with temperatures in the middle 50s. Another round of showers returns late Tuesday.

