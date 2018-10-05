SALT LAKE CITY — After two audits critical of Utah public schools' administration of secondary school fees, the State School Board has directed staff to find resources within its office to better monitor schools' compliance to laws and to train educators on their legal responsibilities.

The Utah State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to identify "full-time equivalent" positions in the office to work specifically on ensuring schools comply with state laws, state school board rules and a 1994 permanent injunction.

An internal Utah State Board of Education audit released earlier this year found Utah public schools' failure to comply with school fee and fee waiver policies has resulted in an "unreasonable system of fees, which jeopardizes equal opportunity for all students … based on their ability to pay."

A legislative audit released in September found "widespread violations of state law" by the State School Board and local boards of education, high schools and charter schools in their handling of secondary school fees.

"This is just as much our problem as it is the (local education agencies') so we need to get our house in order, they'll get theirs' and we'll move forward," said Mark Huntsman, State School Board chairman.

Legislative auditors suggested that the State School Board could penalize schools and school districts that do not comply with laws and court ruling, which could include withholding Minimum School Program funding. Legislative auditors also recommended enhanced monitoring.

Board member Carol Lear said she agreed "310 percent" with the proposal to find internal resources to better monitor schools' compliance with school fees laws and policies. But schools need to be trained on the law before the state school board considers penalizing them, she said.

"I will not support those kinds of consequences for (local education agencies) unless there is training at the front end — not punishment first and train later," Lear said.

Huntsman, who is leading a State School Board task force on school fees, said he wants the board to lead out by identifying resources within its existing budget to start to address concerns raised by the two audits in anticipation of the task force's recommendations.

"We know that's going to take some time with or without help from the Legislature and it's such a big issue that we thought we need to get started now or make a recommendation to the board to look within (the Utah State Board of Education) to see if we can find several (full-time equivalents) that would be dedicated to this … so we're a little bit ahead of the curve as recommendations come from the task force," he said.