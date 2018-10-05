SALT LAKE CITY ― Captain America has officially hung up his shield.

The last day on the set of “Avengers 4” was an emotional one for Chris Evans. The actor announced via Twitter on Thursday that by finishing the new movie, he has officially wrapped up his role as America's beloved super-soldier.

"Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4,'" he wrote. "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last (eight) years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Evans has become a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon since his debut as Captain America in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger."

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, initial confidence in his ability to take on the role was a little shaky.

“Marvel cast Evans in March 2010 at a time when it was unclear if fans would be accepting of the actor, who'd already played Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four films in 2005 and 2007,” the report said. “Evans himself wasn't initially sure if he would accept the role after Marvel offered it to him.”

Judging by fans’ reactions to the news, it’s safe to say that fans have had no trouble accepting Evans as “The First Avenger."

Many took to Twitter to express their sadness about the news. They also expressed gratitude to Evans, who has filled the role of Marvel’s Star-Spangled Avenger for the past eight years.

i need to call in sick today...it's an emergency...chris evans isn't playing captain america anymore and i need seven business days to recover — gabi (@harleivy) October 5, 2018

So...you’re crying because Chris Evans is done playing Captain America pic.twitter.com/xk8tSiQ0GA — E-Doub (@GucciGuwopJr) October 5, 2018

Saying goodbye to Chris Evan's Captain America is the hardest thing I've had to do today. #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/SmkF0fbYtG — yari ✨ (@MeloYari) October 4, 2018

So Captain America really bout to die in Avengers 4 huh..... pic.twitter.com/8pMKhCJpws — 🃏EDELMAN🀄️ (@tonymorris1212) October 4, 2018

The whole Marvel fandom right now after Chris Evan's tweet saying goodbye to his role as #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/TputT0UyGj — Kira Figs (@KiraFigs) October 4, 2018

me realising we’ll officially be seeing the last of chris evans as captain america pic.twitter.com/pFs5hX19n3 — hania (@femalerrobbery) October 4, 2018

Even Ryan Reynolds, who plays the snarky Deadpool in "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2," had something to say.

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

But final goodbyes aren’t to be said just yet. “Avengers 4” won't premiere in theaters until May 3, 2019.