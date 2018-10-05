SALT LAKE CITY — Four finalists have been named for Utah commissioner of technical education, among them Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's education adviser, Tami Pyfer.

The finalists also include Rick Bouillon, associate vice president for workforce and economic development at Salt Lake Community College; Russell Galt, vice president of administrative services at Davis Technical College; and Dan Peterson, CEO and president of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

The Utah System of Technical Colleges board of trustees will interview the finalists Monday and the new commissioner is expected to be named later in the day.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the governor and confirmation by the Utah State Senate.

The successful candidate will succeed Commissioner Dave Woolstenhulme, who resigned in July to become vice president of regional campuses at Utah State University. Woolstenhulme was the state's first commissioner of technical education after the position was created by the Utah Legislature in 2015.

The commissioner serves as CEO of the system's board of trustees of the Utah System of Technical Colleges, among other duties.

For full biographies of the finalists, visit: utech.edu.