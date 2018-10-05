SALT LAKE CITY — A new lawsuit in Philadelphia has been filed against LaCroix, saying the company falsely claims its drink is “100 percent natural.”

According to CBS Philly, the class-action lawsuit claims that recent tests on LaCroix show the sparking water contains a number of artificial ingredients, including a cockroach insecticide called linalool.

LaCroix has denied the allegations, according to a statement.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration considers ‘natural’ on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when 'nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added,’” it said.

LaCroix said that it “will vigorously seek actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods.”

The firm Beaumont Costales, which specializes in cases related to workers rights, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Lenora Rice, who reportedly first bought the drink because it was believed to be completely natural.

The lawsuit says that LaCroix’s packaging, which says it is a natural and healthy drink, is wrong.

"LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic,” the lawsuit says, according to USA Today. "These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide."

The lawsuit hopes to stop LaCroix from promoting itself as natural and help award damages to anyone who bought the drink with the hope of having something completely natural, according to FOX-4-KC.

The Natural Beverage Corporation denied the allegations in a statement.

“Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors. There are no sugars or artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, those extracted flavors. All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100 percent natural.”

“All LaCroix product labels include an ingredient statement indicating each product contains carbonated water and natural flavors. National Beverage stands by that ingredient statement and the fact that all the flavor essences in LaCroix are natural."