Dixie State’s women’s soccer team opened a quick two-match RMAC road trip on a sour note as the Trailblazers were shut out at Colorado Christian, 2-0, on Friday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium.

Playing on a familiarly-called pitch did not help the Blazers as the Cougars tallied goals early in each half; the first of which came at the 14:46 mark of the opening stanza when Stephanie Muchow got her left boot on an Amanda Lopez feed to the left side of the box. CCU (5-4-2, 4-3-0 RMAC) netted an insurance goal 16-plus minutes into the second frame when Karli Wilson played a ball into Lopez, who tucked home the chance just below the crossbar.

DSU (6-4-0, 2-4-0 RMAC) had its chances in the early going as the Trailblazers were credited with seven first-half shot attempts (2 SOG), but they could not find the back of the net. The Cougars limited Dixie State to just three shots, one on frame, in the second half on their way to the home result.

Freshman Whitley Johns paced the DSU offense as she accounted for four of the Blazers’ 10 shot attempts with one on goal.

It does not get any easier for the Trailblazers as they wrap up the road trip on Sunday in Golden against RMAC co-leader No. 5 Colorado School of Mines at 1:30 p.m.