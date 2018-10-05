Sadie Brockbank became the first player in Utah Valley history to score four goals in a single game in leading the Wolverines to a 6-0 shutout win over Chicago State on Friday in front of a school-record 3,211 fans at Clyde Field.

"It was a really good win," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "I'm happy with the shutout. Sadie (Brockbank) broke out today and scored a ton, and so that was good. I thought our ball movement was good. It was a beautiful day with an awesome atmosphere. Our marketing department did a great job bringing all these kids in. It was a good day overall."

The crowd of 3,211 breaks the previous Clyde Field attendance record of 2,790 fans set against Utah State on August 28, 2015. The crowd was full of students from local grade schools, who came in to tour the UVU campus and watch the match.

Utah Valley (3-10-1, 2-1-0) got on the scoreboard in the 11th minute after Hailee Atwater stole the ball from a CSU player and dribbled down the middle of the field before passing it to Sara Callister inside the box on the right side. Callister then fired a shot into the back of the net from about 10 yards out to give the Wolverines an early 1-0 advantage.

The Wolverines took a 2-0 lead in the 29th minute after Hannah Bruce sent a pass from the backfield to Atwater in stride just past midfield. Atwater then sent it into the box ahead to Brockbank, who then fired in a shot for her third goal of the season.

Brockbank secured her brace just 10 minutes later in the 39th minute after Laken Flinders got past two CSU defenders and touched the ball over to Brockbank, who then connected on a shot from about 22 yards out for her second goal of the match, giving the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.

Brockbank became just the sixth player in UVU history to record a hat trick after she received a pass from Tripp in stride and then fired a shot from 15 yards out on the right side to the far post for her third goal of the match to give the Wolverines a 4-0 lead in the 57th minute. Both Leesa Stowe and Tripp were credited with assists on the score.

Brockbank then became the first player in UVU history to record four goals in a single game as she rebounded a shot by Julianna Carter in front of the box and fired it into the net in the 66th minute for her sixth goal of the season. Carter was credited with an assist on the goal. Brockbank is one of only three other players in the country this season to score four goals in a single game.

"My last few games I had been struggling to find the back of the net, so it was nice to come into this game and get a win out of it," said Brockbank. "I've been lacking a lot of confidence because I've only been able to score one goal in WAC play, so this game today is a big confidence boost for me."

UVU scored just four minutes later in the 70th minute as Whitney Paskins sent a shot into the box that was deflected before finding the right foot of Carter for the score.

Sarah Davis picked up the shutout win in goal for UVU. The senior keeper had three saves on the day in 90 minutes of action.

UVU out-shot Chicago State, 6-0, including an 11-3 advantage on frame. UVU had 11 corner kicks while holding the Cougars without a corner kick. Brockbank led the Wolverines with eight shots on the day, including six on frame. Carter had three shots with two on goal. Callister, Tripp and Paskins each tallied two shots.

Utah Valley continues play at home on Oct. 12, when the Wolverines host CSU Bakersfield. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT