HOLLADAY — A Holladay couple lost $1,060 because their 2-year-old son — oh, yes, those “terrible twos” — put the money in a shredder.

The couple, Ben and Jackee Belnap, were saving to reimburse Ben’s parents for University of Utah season football tickets. They left the money on the counter so they wouldn’t forget to deliver it over the weekend, according to CBS News.

The couple had been saving the money for more than a year.

"We realized it was gone the next day and started to search. We searched everywhere in our house and could not find it," Jackee Belnap said. "I have a bin where I put junk mail and any files I want shredded and my son and I shred it when it gets full. I looked through that and then it made me think to look in the shredder."

“I’m digging through the trash,” Ben Belnap told KSL, “and (Jackee) hollers and says, ‘I found it.’”

And, well, the photo below shows exactly how they found the money later in the day:

So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season... Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060. pic.twitter.com/93R9BWAVDE — BB (@Benbelnap) October 2, 2018

"We were silent for about five minutes and just sorted money out and then I broke the silence and said, 'This will make a great wedding story someday,'" Jackee Belnap said.

The couple knew their son, Leo, shredded the paper since he often shreds junk mail.

"Leo had no idea he did anything wrong," Jackee Belnap said. "It felt unfair to get mad and he probably doesn't even know what cash is as we use our credit card for almost everything."

But the Bureau of Engraving and Printing has a solution in case toddlers destroy hundreds of dollars in one go, according to The Washington Post. The group's mutilated currency division has a way to redeem burned, waterlogged and deteriorated money.

The department handles more than 30,000 claims per year, fixing more than $30 million in cash.