My first general conference experience with my son was much different than before I had a child. I soon learned that long gone were the days of copious note-taking, looking up references in real time and jotting down goals during general conference. Now, my hands were as full as my heart — which was wonderful, but also a change I had to get used to.

My baby is now 18 months old and paying attention to general conference has become increasingly easier. Here are four things I have learned how to prepare and enjoy conference despite the distractions.

1. General conference isn’t meant to be experienced once.

Don’t stress about catching every syllable perfectly the day of. Feel the spirit, listen to the messages, do the best you can and remember you can and should review general conference talks before and after the conference. I personally have found great guidance and direction in my life by listening to a general conference talk every day while I get ready in the morning.

2. Make general conference a part of your everyday life.

Use themes and ideas from the previous conference as discussion topics in your family for the next six months and post quotes on social media or in your home. If you take seriously the sacred guidance from the last conference and incorporate it into your life, it is more likely to find success getting answers at the next conference.

3. Sustain.

By having a testimony and attitude of sustaining our prophets, I find I am more prepared and able to hear and then act on their words.

4. Recognize how the Holy Ghost speaks to you.

A pattern I have found that helps me receive personalized revelation is by preparing three to four questions before general conference. Most of the time, I write these questions down and then I pray leading up to the event. Afterwards, I have found that through the scriptures or words were spoken at the general conference I can receive personalized, sacred specific instruction from my Heavenly Father through the Holy Ghost. But the preparation has to be there.

What do I anticipate for this general conference? I’m sure my baby will play with the TV components and turn the screen off at some point. I probably will be semi-distracted. It’s not going to be perfect. But the comforting truth is — I know it doesn’t have to be for me to receive guidance and comfort.