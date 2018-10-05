BLUFFDALE — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising motorists on Redwood Road they will not be able to make a left-hand turn onto Porter Rockwell Boulevard beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Right-hand turns from Southbound Redwood Road onto Porter Rockwell Boulevard will be allowed.

Crews are reconstructing the intersection, including storm drainage, sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, signals and lighting. During construction, an alternate route is provided at 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor, as well as a detour route. Motorists are asked to follow the detour using 13400 South for access to northbound Redwood Road.