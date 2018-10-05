SALT LAKE CITY — The first signs of snowfall have already hit the Beehive State.

A number of photos of snowfall made their way to social media Thursday following a wave of rain and a run of chilly weather through the Beehive State.

One photo shared by Wasatch Snow Forecast showed snow on Bald Mountain Pass in the Uinta Mountain Range.

Snow on Bald Mountain Pass in the Uintas? Who's going up there? pic.twitter.com/TiwFJFQCke — WasatchSnowForecast (@WasatchSnow) October 4, 2018

Wasatch Snow Forecast shared a photo from Ski Eagle Point, which shows measurable snow at that Utah resort, too.

@SkiEaglePoint wins the race for first resort to see measurable snow! pic.twitter.com/n3YHBG82Gd — WasatchSnowForecast (@WasatchSnow) October 4, 2018

Another photo, tweeted by yours truly, shows some wicked snow from the chair 7 webcam up at Brian Head Resort.

Here's a photo from the Brian Head Resort's chair seven webcam. Lots of snow. #utwx pic.twitter.com/9ZLS5j6oKz — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) October 4, 2018

Crews from UDOT cleared snow off Guardsman Pass:

Crews in Big Cottonwood Canyon brought out the plows this morning to clear snow off of Guardsman Pass. pic.twitter.com/Ag2E10wHzL — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Snowbird tweeted a shot to Colorado: