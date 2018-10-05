SALT LAKE CITY — The first signs of snowfall have already hit the Beehive State.Comment on this story
A number of photos of snowfall made their way to social media Thursday following a wave of rain and a run of chilly weather through the Beehive State.
One photo shared by Wasatch Snow Forecast showed snow on Bald Mountain Pass in the Uinta Mountain Range.
Wasatch Snow Forecast shared a photo from Ski Eagle Point, which shows measurable snow at that Utah resort, too.
Another photo, tweeted by yours truly, shows some wicked snow from the chair 7 webcam up at Brian Head Resort.
Crews from UDOT cleared snow off Guardsman Pass:
Meanwhile, Snowbird tweeted a shot to Colorado: