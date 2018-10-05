SALT LAKE CITY — The former chief financial officer of the Utah League of Cities and Towns has been charged with misusing public money, including spending tens of thousands of dollars for personal items such as groceries, eating out, show tickets and even parking tickets.

Michelle Pickering Reilly, 54, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with misuse of public money, a second-degree felony.

Reilly, who was also the director for administrative services from 2012 to 2016, used credit cards issued by the league "for personal expenses," such as "personal food, traveling and clothing purchases for herself, son and romantic partner," according to charging documents. The organization pays off those credit card balances using public funds.

When filing accounting sheets for her expenses, Reilly "assigned erroneous labels" to her charges, such as listing "Starbucks purchases as 'office supplies,'" items purchased at a grocery store in Ireland as "software," and "an airport lounge pass as 'dues,'" charging documents state.

Some of those erroneous expenses paid for by public money, according to court records, included a $125 parking ticket; several trips to Costco in which she spent hundreds of dollars at a time — sometimes more than $500 and at least one trip with a bill of more than $600 and one with a bill of more than $700; numerous trips to Bout Time Pub and Grub; numerous fees charged by Delta Airlines; iTunes cards; a $458 meal at an upscale steakhouse; $145 for tickets to “The Book of Mormon,” and a lot of fast-food purchases.

On one credit card, Reilly made 335 purchases totalling more than $21,000, and 227 purchases on another card for more than $9,500, court document state.

"The total amount accrued between both (credit cards) is $30,888.92," the charges state.

After Reilly was confronted with an audit by the group about her credit card expenses on Aug. 24, 2016, she resigned one week later, court documents state. In 2016, she reimbursed the league of a little under $5,000, court records state.