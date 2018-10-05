The FBI background check of Brett Kavanaugh, Canada entering the trade deal and the FEMA test alert were among the popular topics in headlines this week.

Senators gathered on Thursday to read the single copy of the FBI's report on their investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said the investigation, which has been ongoing throughout the week, had found "no hint of misconduct."

Many have criticized the investigation for not being taken seriously enough and claim that the FBI did not interview enough people.

An old police report from Kavanaugh's college days gained some attention during the investigation. Kavanaugh was questioned by police after getting into an altercation at a bar while he was a student at Yale in 1985, and was accused of throwing ice on a patron.

On Monday, the White House announced that Canada had agreed to join the "new NAFTA," now called the U.S.M.C.A.

This announcement comes after months of negotiations between the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the latter being the last to sign the agreement.

This week The New York Times released an article about about an investigation into Trump's family tax history.

The article discusses how Trump, who calls himself a self-made billionaire, received at least $413 million from his father, mostly from tax dodges in the 1990s.

On Wednesday FEMA tested the presidential alert system by sending a test message to cellphones all around the country.

Many received the alert, but others did not. FEMA said there are a few reasons why someone may not have received the message, including if someone was taking a call or using their phone at the time.

Other stories this week included Trump's controversial comments on it being a "scary time for young men in America," his claim that trade wars are easy to win and questions about what the recent news cycle means for Republicans in the upcoming elections.

