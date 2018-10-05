We hope you enjoy listening to this episode of Ute Insiders and hope you will consider subscribing. You can find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. You can also find us on iTunes, on the Apple Podcast App or on Google Play. And remember to rate this episode and write us a review. The following is a transcript of the episode. It's been edited for clarity.

Dirk Facer: On this episode of Deseret News Ute Insiders podcast we look back at the Washington State game, look ahead to Stanford, catch up with a couple of the Utes, and stick around to the end to find out how Bill Riley, the voice of the Utes, got into play-by-play. This and more on Deseret News Ute Insiders podcast.

Welcome to another edition of the Deseret News Ute Insiders podcast. I'm Dirk Facer, beat writer for the paper, joined today by Amy Donaldson and Trent Wood. He's a man now he's not a boy anymore. ... Getting there but how are you guys doing?

Trent Wood: Doing good.

DF: Well let's jump right into this thing. What did you think of the Washington State game?

TW: I mean they were positive across the board. I know that Ute fans are really depressed that they lost again but I thought that was the best Utah looked all year so far

DF: Yeah the running game they came out and obviously established that. I mean does it surprise you that they're still not really cohesive on offense as far as being able to run and throw the ball?

Amy Donaldson: Well I think I have the same question that some fans do. Because I had to watch it from afar as you know, I wasn't at the game. But why are you going away from the run game for long stretches? Right? If Zack Moss is working for you, I mean he had 30 carries in the game. So that's not insignificant, but there were long stretches in the second half where he didn't. And I don't know if that's what the defense wasn't giving them. Or, you know, those are questions that I think fans have as well because I really think if Utah can run the ball, they can do other things. And I think everybody's tired of can you finish, right? You can do everything great. But if you remember last year, they would move the ball really well. The mid 60 yards, you know the middle 60 yards of the field. But when it came to the red zone, it was like everything and anything that worked in the center of the field suddenly didn't work. And I don't know exactly why that continues to break down. I think that's one of the frustrating things is, why can't you finish against — I think everyone can take a loss to Washington. I think Washington State is not a loss that people expected.

DF: You know, every time you go to Pullman obviously you never know what's gonna go on up there. But it was nice to see Tyler Huntley be Tyler Huntley a little bit and run the ball. And I think that — what do you guys think? I mean, I thought he actually ran the ball better than Zack Moss, but you got to remember the defense was keying on Zack Moss. So it opened some things up. But Tyler Huntley had a great game rushing

TW: For sure but to go along with that, the defense keyed on Tyler Huntley in the second half, which is kind of why the running game died, because he couldn't do any more of those runs that he had in the first half. That was opening up the field for Moss.

AD: I mean, it seems like if they shut down something, something else is open. I mean, that's the frustrating thing as an observer and as a non-football expert. You know, why can't you do something different then? It seems other teams can.

TW: I think we actually it was saw it too, even on the final drive, they had a couple completions that were really well done, really big completions that were just called back by penalties.

AD: The penalties were — that's the thing that stuck out to me was just ridiculous. You know, and I know there's some debate about whether they should have been called, they get called so whatever you're doing, stop doing it. Do something different.

DF: I had a chance to talk to Britain Covey this week. And he said the one thing the team needs to do offensively is be more disciplined and that obviously equates to the penalties and they need to do better on that. Any other areas of concern you guys see? I mean if you look at the offensive stats for the Utes this year, it's really interesting because Britain Covey has 27 catches, I think Samson Nacua has 11 and nobody else has double figures. I mean that's quite a gap and, I mean they're not getting a lot of help

AD: Well you could argue they're spreading the ball around, because you have instead of three or four guys catching the ball you have seven or eight guys catching the ball, which is fine. To me, it's much more what kind of yardage are they getting? How are they getting those yards? Where is it coming in the game, because there's a lot of times those are great catches and then they can't score. And they settle.

DF: And obviously dropped passes early on in the season have been a big issue and Josh Furlong at KSL.com did a nice job of breaking it down. He watched the games and slowly. ... He did a nice job breaking it down and that and I had a chance to, you know as we watch practice, you know the guys are catching tennis balls out of the tennis machine in addition to the Jugs machine with the footballs, and I asked Freddy Whittingham about that and he said that was something they picked up from the Kansas City Chiefs. He was at a minicamp and he saw that the Chiefs receivers were catching tennis balls after games and he said they're coming out, I think he said between 50 and 60 miles an hour, coming right at them and these guys are snagging them with one hand and he said it helps with the hand-eye coordination and that and then Britain Covey thinks it's also another benefit to that's helped the receivers with that. But it's amazing what they go to — tennis balls at the football field.

AD: Well, I think that's an interesting drill. We've seen some people get hit unwittingly. But I just think it's different. It's sort of like running basketball drills without a defense. Right? And so you feel really good about things and things are moving really smoothly. You watch some of these drills and they look great. And then when somebody is trying to take the ball away from you, where they're hanging on you or they're not playing, you know, hanging on you, pulling your jersey, whatever they're getting away with, you have to make that catch. And that's what I don't know that you can simulate.

DF: Trend, did you see an improvement in the catching in the Washington State game?

TW: I thought for sure. I mean, you saw I think it was eight different players caught the ball. They weren't just targeted. But they actually caught the ball. I mean Demari Simpkins actually had two catches and he's been non-existent all season. The receivers definitely played better. I don't think there was a single drop. I know Britain Covey had a couple balls smacked out of his hand as he caught it. But I don't think there was a drop against Washington State. So clearly that's an improvement.

DF: And who knows if the tennis balls have something to do with it. They introduced that in training camp. So they were doing it when they were dropping balls earlier, but obviously anything helps.

AD: But there are always drops. And we've had this discussion for like years, it feels like to me, because there's always going to be drops. And then you have to pick yourself up. And to me, that's as much a mental thing as it is catching a tennis ball.

DF: Well, guys, if you look at the big picture now, they've got the Stanford game, and as we mentioned, I think Utah's really only one game off the pace. You know, a lot of people assumed the Washington State game would be a victory, but if they can grab the Stanford game, are they kind of back where they're supposed to be?

AD: Well, I think for sure they would redeem themselves, because Stanford's ranked, you know, but does it make up for losing to Washington State in the minds and hearts of fans? No. Don't lose to Washington State.

TW: I mean they do lose to Washington State. It's not like that's not a regular thing. They lose to them. And they are very competitive against Stanford. And so I mean, the matchup is just so much better for them against Stanford than it is against Washington State.

DF: The Utes have had a really good history there — undefeated, actually, on The Farm. They've never lost a game at Stanford. And I was reflecting, being an old guy, remembered back in 1989 when they had the earthquake that screwed up the World Series, Utah played Stanford there. And Loren Jorgensen, who works here at the paper, and I and a photog and a few other guys drove to Stanford to the game. And it was played in — this is before Stanford reduced their stadium. So it's a huge stadium right after the earthquake. Nobody was really there, there were aftershocks during the game. I remember that. It's hard to believe that was, you know, that long ago.

AD: You are that old. I think Trent was in fifth grade that year.

TW: I mean, what year was it? I might not have been alive.

DF: Let's not even go there just made me feel old. I may have to bring the millennial word out.

AD: He wasn't potty trained during that game.

DF: That's good. Let's move on. What do you guys think is gonna happen this Saturday? Because obviously it's a switching of gears because you're going from a pass happy Washington State team to a Stanford team that prefers the ground game, but they've also got some receivers. Trent, what do you think?

TW: Bryce Love is questionable. But we know Stanford loves to run the ball and I think Utah's pumped to be able to play against the run again. I talked to a couple of defensive lineman, John Penisini and Leki Fotu, and they just talked about how great it is to be able to go back to that style of football where they can defend against the run.

I wanted to talk you to just about the difference when Leki came into the game. Did you notice a difference on defensive front?

John Pensini: Yeah, the rotation was back to normal, and I think we're all fresh. And it helped us even more with our three-man rotation

TW: How different was it? I know you guys rushed a bunch three in the first and then you switched to four. Was that in part because he was available or is that just something the coaches decided to change?

JP: Something the coaches decided to change. We were planning on it the whole game and they started running him more when Leki came in.

TW: Against a team like Washington State as an interior lineman — I mean usually you're there to stop the run, they don't run the ball. What's your mindset in there? I mean is it just going for the quarterback the entire time?

JP: Pretty much our game plan was to rush the QB. I feel like we did a good job.

TW: Does that get exhausting to know that you're just pushing and pushing and pushing the entire time?

JP: Yeah but you just kept fighting, that's what we kept telling each other keep fighting, keep pushing, we'll get to the quarterback soon.

TW: Obviously you guys had to prepare a lot for that game because they're so different. Is there a difficult adjustment trying to go back to like a Stanford that you know is going to run the ball a ton, or is it just more like this is what we know how to do, it's not hard to adjust back?

JP: It's just going to go back to our normal four-man front. I feel comfortable and confident with what we're doing.

TW: I thought, you can correct me if I'm wrong, you guys up front got better as the game went on against Washington State. At the beginning of the game you weren't getting as much pressure and as it went, you guys definitely controlled it more. Did you guys feel that, or no?

JP: No I feel like we were giving pressure the whole game. Like I said, our mindset was just to keep fighting, keep grinding. That's what coach told us, so we just kept fighting.

TW: I mean it was good to hear John say they were excited to be able to play against the run and Leki echoed that fact. He missed the first half of the Washington State game but he's excited to be able to play against a running team.

Was it weird not being able to start the game, not being able to get into a rhythm?

Leki Fotu: Yeah it was weird sitting out first half, knowing that we're going to go out there play. Super weird to be sitting there not knowing how they're doing. They just came back and halftime and they told me everything I needed to know, adjustments from the O-line, calls, whatever. This is very new for me. I never had to sit out a half, ever. But yeah, coming in I was pretty fresh and I was looking in any way to help out and try to help the team out.

TW: Going at the team like Washington State, obviously they're throwing the ball the entire game. As an interior lineman, you guys are more about the run most of the time. How much of an adjustment was that for you? For me? I'll say from last year playing against them, that was pretty new to me. I'm not used to, like, pass-rushing every single play. But it's definitely been a helpful tool for all of us to do to get our pass rushing. Especially for games like the next game, you know for powerhouse running. But at the same time they throw too. But with the bye week and Washington State, and we focus more on pass rushing. So I think there was a good impact to that.

TW: Is it a hard adjustment to go from pass rushing every single down? This week when you run against Stanford, who love to run the ball but they also have a good quarterback? Or is that something that you guys just this is back to the football, you know.

LF: We talked about that in our meetings. I think it's good that now we're going back to how we originally play. Just straight up, hard-nosed football. Just getting ready for the run game.

TW: I know fans aren't worried about the defense, especially against a team like Stanford. But the defense is excited to be able to play against that team and they think they're going to do better.

DF: And what are some things you think the Utes could exploit offensively and defensively? I got a phone call this morning from the San Francisco Chronicle beat writer for Stanford and he told me that their offensive line is terrible and that he thinks that's an area that Utah can exploit, especially you know with Bradlee Anae and Leki and the guys. What do you guys think? Do you think that's a good matchup for the Utes?

TW: I mean, the defensive front has looked good and they've gotten better and better as the year goes on. I think it is funny, I think everybody thinks their offensive line is the worst in college football. I think everybody thinks that's the case but I mean Utah's defensive line has been solid.

AD: Well I think if you put Utah's defensive line against most offensive lines, even in the Pac-12, they would do well. They are, especially those three guys you talked to, all really, really scary guys.

TW: They're massive humans. Leki is a terrifying human.

AD: They're talented, they're agile, they're fast, they take pride in messing some plays up and taking some guys down. So I think whether or not their line is terrible, I don't know that I necessarily buy that, but in what ways do have an advantage?

DF: He was kind of going in to the fact that Notre Dame just kind of mowed over them at the end of the game last week. And obviously Notre Dame has some NFL caliber guys but I think Utah's defensive line has NFL caliber guys

AD: I think all three of those guys are potential NFL guys

DF: So that's an area to take advantage of, obviously if Bryce Love doesn't play that's another area. I know they've got good backups in that but it's not Bryce Love and if he's not playing that should be an area Utah ...

AD: Well if even if he is playing this the second time he's better hurt this year so you know, how much can they ride him? how much can they rely on him?

DF: And you know as Utah learned last year, he just needs to one play to break through. He's got that type of ability.

AD: On the flip side, Dirk, the secondary is what got exposed at Washington State, and if your linebackers and your defensive front are doing well against Stanford, I think Stanford has the ability to throw and then you might see new challenges. So the same guys who, you know, maybe you had some issues with last week.

DF: It's a great point because obviously they do have some receivers, they have some big guys and they're going to win those 50/50 ball matchups just because of their size. What about let's jump around one more time, jump back to Utah's offense. Can they get it on track? Do they need to be able to run and throw the ball to beat Stanford? And then the big question is how many points do they need to put up to win?

AD: Seven ... no, it's Utah by 5, right?

DF: I mean, you know, last week Kyle Whittingham talked about they maybe need to get 30 points. I don't know if you need 30 points to beat Stanford. But you probably need 24, 21 somewhere in that neck of the woods. What do you guys think?

TW: I mean, we've talked about the offense. Everybody's talked about the offense. I don't know if we can sit here and say they need this many points to beat Stanford, and I don't know if they even need to rely on the offense. Their defense is so good. If their special teams continues to get better, they might not need a ton from the offense. They might just need ball possession and an occasional touchdown.

AD: And not getting penalties when they do something good.

DF: Is this a must-win as far as their Pac-12 South title hopes are on the line? Do you think that they have to win this game?

AD: Yes. Trent doesn't feel as strongly as I do.

TW: The Pac-12 South is so bad. And so I think they still have a chance even if they lose all the games against the North teams. But it's very slim chance.

DF: It's interesting how the schedule came out, obviously, with all these games against the North to start things out. But an 0-3 hole, I don't care who you are that's a tough one to dig out of.

TW: Yeah.

AD: I just think i think that what happens when you lose is a fraying of the chemistry, and I think that's — and some people are galvanized by losing and they can rally back. I don't know, you know, that is not what I see happening. So, I don't know. We'll see.

DF: All right. We're joined now by Deseret News sports columnist Brad Rock. Brad has the distinction of being on our lost episode. Our sixth episode but one never got published. And guess who our special guest star was that day was Brad Rock. Good to have you back?

BR: Thank you. I'm hoping this one goes out over the air. But I've had my practice run.

DF: As I was talking to Kent Condon, our boss, someday, somebody's going to find the last episode in their attic and play it and make a lot of money. And you are the man.

BR: OK, I'm good with that.

DF: Well, Brad, you wrote a column this week about Kyle Whittingham and his future and the way things are going. Do you want to expound on that a little bit?

BR: Yeah, I mean, I got looking at Kyle's record and you know, in the Pac-12 he's lost eight of his last 10 games in the Pac-12. He's lost 11 of the last 16. The column wasn't a call to fire him, I think that'd be kind of silly. He could win nine straight games and, you know, end up a great year. But it's going to be a subject at the end of the season, if he has a losing season. He's already 27-38, I think, all time in the Pac-12. So I think they have to decide. Has he gone as far as he's going to take this program, or is there more that he can do?

DF: That's interesting. Trent, do you think the Utes have plateaued?

TW: I mean, I think there's an assumption that they can get higher. And I don't know if that is realistic. College football is driven by money and recruiting and great coaching and Utah doesn't have access to all three of those things. And so we really don't know how much further or better the Utes can get. I mean, they could if they get a phenomenal coach, if they fired him and got somebody once in a lifetime coach they could get better. But I don't know how realistic it is to expect that they get that much better.

BR: Well, I do have a friend who's a columnist in Tucson and he's covered Arizona since they were entered into the old Pac-8 and then the Pac-10 and I remember when Utah got in and he says hey Brad, they have never been to the Rose Bowl. He said this is a long thing, this is going to be harder than people up there think it's going to be. So I think on a year like this, the thing that's concerning I think for Kyle is this is a year they could win the South, they could have won the South. I don't think it's going to happen now. But they have to jump on those and there's been a couple of them and if they don't do that the rest of the years USC dominates that thing or someone else.

DF: Is this a big deal simply because Utah is the only team to never win an outright South Division championship?

BR: Well, I think that comes up as part of the argument. I mean, their athletic director, as I had in the column. And he said our goal, our objective is win championships. And we're going to do that. But that hasn't happened. This is their eighth year in the league and, you know, I don't know how many years he would have to do that. At the same time. You know, CBS rates him the 25th best coach in the country. It's an interesting paradox. I think he's a really good coach. I think the question we have to all wonder about is, are they going to need to change? And I'm not even gonna visit that unless he has a losing season. Then I'm going to wonder about it.

DF: Well, you know, let's look at the big picture here too, guys, are they really that far off the page right now? I mean, they may be one game off of where people expected them to be at this point. And this is becoming a panic button issue. And it may be it's a little early.

TW: People just had really high expectations for this team. I think they ignored that they're still kind of young, and Utah develops talent. But it takes years to develop talent. And everybody thought they could contend this year because the division is down. But this just might not be the year that Utah is as good as they can be. And they're, I mean, they're still 2-2, they still can win every South game. The South is not a good division. It's probably the worst in Power Five football. So it's not like they're that far off from what they wanted to do.

BR: Well, they are one game off of pace. But you know, there's twice that they finished one game off the pace and didn't get to the Pac-12 championship game. I think that's the killer is, yeah, they're not far off. But they've had those chances and didn't get it. Whit will tell you that. He'll say, we've lost a lot of close games, etc, etc. So I don't know how long the fan base, how long the boosters are going to say we're OK with being competitive. Because they are. They're competitive, but I don't know what the expectation is.

DF: I'll be a wait and see mode. If you want to check out Brad's column, go to DeseretNews.com. Anything else, Brad, you want to say? We're going to Stanford this weekend to cover the game.

BR: I'm putting you in charge of the food, so I'll trust you, Dirk. I know we don't want anything spicy.

DF: Absolutely. We're old guys. So Brad, thanks again for joining us. It's great to have the Rock Monster with us. Now we're going to jump into our Pac-12 South predictions. Our weekly prognostications. Guys, there are four games this week. Let's jump right in. Arizona State at Colorado. Obviously two South teams going at it. The Utes could use a little help and they'll get help because somebody's going to get a loss

TW: Why are we ignoring the picks from last week to see who did best?

DF: I wasn't keeping track because I kinda feared that maybe you did well.

TW: I don't actually know but I assume I did.

DF: Somebody figures that out and sends it in. ... Those young ones they have all that confidence. Old guys, we move on. And Amy, I don't know, you're kind of in the middle, so.

AD: No I'm with you. I'm old. I do know what a Stairmaster is though. I think Colorado is gonna win and I've been pleasantly surprised by Colorado. I did not expect the season that they've had so far.

DF: Now their opponents have a combined record of what?

TW: They have one win combined.

DF: 1-16? But you're thinking the Buffs are for real?

AD: Yeah I think they'll be Arizona state

DF: That's gonna be an intriguing matchup, really, because we don't know much about Arizona State, if they're for real. They obviously have some talented skilled players. I think I'm going to go with ASU to pull the surprise because I just don't like the combined record of the teams Colorado has beat. I don't blame them, it's good scheduling it's good way to be 4-0.

TW: It's true, I have to go with ASU as well just because Colorado was — Nebraska was competitive with Colorado and Nebraska might be the second-worst team in FBS, behind UCLA. So I don't know how good Colorado is.

DF: And what a transition. Washington at UCLA is another matchup. Huskies, I think.

AD: I think we're all gonna agree on this one.

TW: Yeah, I think Washington.

DF: No Bruin uprising this week, huh? Alright, California at Arizona — that's an intriguing matchup because maybe Arizona's a little better than people thought initially, but I still think they're bad. I'm gonna go with Cal.

TW: Yeah, I mean, Cal's defense has been really good. I think Cal's gonna win.

AD: Yeah, I like Cal as well.

DF: It's the agreement show. Welcome to the agreement show.

TW: Amy picked Colorado, so there's a little bit of variation.

AD: I know you love ASU. That's why.

DF: How about Utah at Stanford. What do you think? Amy?

AD: I'm gonna go with Stanford. Because last time I picked Utah. No, it is hard to pick though, without knowing if Bryce Love is in the mix. So I mean, I think if he's in the mix, then I like Stanford. If he's not, or if he's not playing at 100 percent, then it's probably I mean, it's close enough. I think it could go either way.

TW: I think it's gonna be Utah. I don't think Stanford's as great as everybody thinks. They got really lucky to beat Oregon. And they got blown out by Notre Dame. I think this is a close game, but Utah wins.

DF: Trent, I've got to agree with you. I think the Utes are going to win this.

AD: Quit copying Trent.

DF: He's a millennial, I'm following him.

TW: Just because you want to pick the right games doesn't mean you should say the same things.

DF: Well, you know, if you think about I just can't see this team at Utah getting off to an 0-3 start. I think they're too talented. But obviously it's come down to this one game. They have to win it or they are 0-3. I'm no math major but that's the way I see it.

AD: That was from our statistics class at the University of Utah.

DF: I'm still learning folks. We're still learning. You know what time it is?

TW: What time is it? Amy just left me to say that by myself.

AD: I don't do well with choreography.

DF: Take it away, Tom Barberi

Tom Barberi: I'm Tom Barberi. And it's time for Utah by 5, where we catch up with the people who built the program we love.

DF: I had a chance to catch up with the voice of the Utes, Bill Riley.

I gotta ask you, Bill. I enjoy your tweets, and I'm sure a lot of fans do, from the stadiums that you work at and say this is my office for the day. Tell me what it's like to go the office at a stadium.

Bill Riley: I love all aspects of my job. But I think the part that I love the most is being at the stadium on game day. I mean, you know how that is. It's one thing you know, you sit at the desk, you're in the office or you're at a practice, but when you're at the game, you're where the excitement is and I like to get there early and set up my booth. You get there early too. Dirk is the earliest print guy in the history of anything. He's afraid that the game is going to start early. Wants to be the first guy there. But I like to get there early. And I'm just one of these people that I just like to get everything set up and be nice and neat and just kind of take it all in. Just gotta take a deep breath and get your mind right, take it all in, because on game days I'm usually talking for about eight hours. So I like to get everything set. I've got everything, I'm all ready to go by then but then you just kind of take it in because you get to see the arena dead empty, dead quiet, and two hours later, three hours later, you get to see it full. And then we're around long enough that we get to see an empty again after we wrap up post-game show. So I just I like getting there early and just kind of getting the feel for everything on game day.

DF: What's your favorite stadium?

BR: For college football?

DF: Yeah for college. I know you've done pros too, but.

BR: I wrote a piece up on our website, ESPN700sports.com, of my favorite kind of 10 stadiums that I've ever broadcast or covered games in. And Notre Dame is probably my favorite game day atmosphere and experience because I've always said Notre Dame, and I'm not a Notre Dame fan, I'm one of like, the few Catholics that don't like Notre Dame. You know it's like Mormons that don't like BYU. But when you go to Notre Dame, and you've been, it's what you think college is. They've got the quad. They've got the ivy-covered buildings, you get touchdown Jesus. You've got the Grotto, the marching band, the grass, the gray skies, it's just kind of college football and it's a cool stadium. And you know it's usually a big game because Notre Dame's playing.

In the Pac-12 I love Rice-Eccles. I do. Rice-Eccles is fantastic. I've liked you know, I've liked Washington's, though I'd like to be there on a sunny day. We're always there at night, or it's cold or it's wet. That's pretty cool. I don't like the Coliseum so much. But I love the history of the Coliseum. Does that make sense? Because it's kind of old. It's in a so-so neighborhood and little run down, but the history of the Coliseum is so cool. Same thing with the Rose Bowl.

DF: Well, what's the most rewarding thing for you to be the Utah play-by-play guy? I'm sure there's a million things that you love about the job. If you had to narrow it down to one thing

BR: Oh, I don't know. I think the best compliment I can get, I get this from time to time, somebody will come up to me and say I was listening to you in my car. I was listening to you driving around and you made me feel like I was at the game. And that, to me, is one of the reasons why I got into the business because I was one of those guys when I was a kid I'd drive around with my dad, he'd always have the game on the radio, and I was lucky to grow up and listen to good play-by-play guys. But I always liked that sense — a good play-by-play guy gives you the feel of the stadium. Not everybody can be in Rice-Eccles where there's only 46,000 seats, or can afford a ticket, or whatever. So you're kind of that connection between the fans that can't be at the game, and the game itself. And so to me, that's kind of the fun part is being able to bring that excitement and game day experience, make people feel like they're there.

DF: You mentioned being in the car listening to games when you're little. Is that when you wanted to be a play-by-play guy?

BR: I loved sports. I mean, I grew up playing sports, I wasn't a great athlete. But my dad was the one that got me that love. He was one of those guys, because he grew up in a generation, our parents, you know, older, it was the radio first and then TV became big. But he would always have the Royals game on the radio or the Chiefs game on the radio or the Kansas or the Missouri game on the radio in Kansas City. So we were running errands on Saturdays, or going to soccer or baseball or whatever, and that would be on and so then I'd get home at night and I had that boom box next to my bed and I wasn't listening to music at night, I was tuning the AM radio and listening to baseball games and basketball games because in the Midwest you can pick up a lot of signals. So I listened to Jack Buck in St. Louis and Ernie Harwell in Detroit and the Kansas City broadcasters, Fred and Danny. So that was kind of where my love of that. I knew when I get to college at Kansas that I wanted to work in sports, but I didn't know what. So I did internships in PR and athletics and did writing for the newspaper and ran the student radio station and I kind of determined, as you know, I'm not gonna make a lot of money right away in this business. So if I'm not gonna make a lot of money, what do I love doing the most and it was the radio and the TV part of it.

DF: How in the world did you end up in Salt Lake City covering the Utes?

BR: Well, I ended up in Salt Lake City because the radio station I worked for in Jacksonville, Florida, got bought out and 12 of us lost our jobs. Because they didn't want to run a sports station anymore. And I luckily knew a consultant who was consulting in Jacksonville that was also consulting KSL radio, a guy named Dennis Kelly. And they were looking at the time for somebody to do sports updates, evening talk show, pre- and post-game for BYU, coaches show, things like that. Because when (Greg) Wrubell made the move from his show to the play-by-play. to take Paul James' job and so I've never been Salt Lake City in my life. I always thought if I came to the mountains, I'd move to Denver because I friends in Denver, good sports market. And I flew out here, I needed a job, and I loved it. And so I started working at KSL and was there for three years had a great time. They were terrific to me. Bonneville was great. And then a guy named Stu Stanek, who was the general manager of the Clear Channel stations in town, who ran KALL radio at the time, who then became Hot Ticket 700, they were flipping to sports and it was that same time Urban and the Utes were flying high. And so one week I was doing the Gary Crowton coaches show and then the next week I was doing the Urban Meyer coaches show in 2004, and I've been at the radio station 700 many names now ESPN 700, and I'm in my 10th season doing play-by-play with the Utes. And I love it.

DF: All right. Want to thank Bill Riley for participating in our Utah by 5 segment. It was good to catch up with him. Just a reminder, folks, GridPicks at Deseretnews.com. If you want to match wits with us and see if you can pick the Pac-12 South a little better than us. They give away prizes so it's worth it. And it's free. DeseretNews.com GridPicks. We will wrap things up today, guys, just a reminder that you can get the podcast at Apple podcasts and Google Play and at Deseretnews.com. Guys we're wrapping this up. Amy, any parting words?

AD: I can't wait to go get myself apple. No, I think it'll be fun. I think it'd be a great game. You're lucky you get to travel to see it.

TW: Just — patience. Have patience Ute fans. They're better than they've looked.

DF: We'll see you next time. Thanks again.