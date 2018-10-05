SALT LAKE CITY — A new video of Ogden Valley has gained national attention for its beautiful colors.

The video, which ABC News shared on Facebook, shows “dazzling fall colors on display in northern Utah.”

Drone footage from Justin McFarland of Storyful first created the video.

See the fall colors below:

Dazzling fall colors on display in northern Utah

So why do the colors look like this? According to The Washington Post, "High-altitude locations in the Mountain West are exhibiting peak to near-peak color, but, as you head east, the progression of color is somewhat delayed this year."

McFarland told Fox 13 in Tampa Bay that recent rainstorms in Utah might have destroyed some of the leaves and left the trees bare.

Several other areas of the country are experiencing a wave of fall colors, according to The Washington Post. For example, parts of northern Maine are showing foliage in shades of green because of dried-up leaves.

See an example below.