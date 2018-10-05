SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a new name.Comment on this story
The choir will be renamed The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The name change comes about a month after President Russell M. Nelson announced that the church will drop the nicknames “Mormon” and “LDS” in most uses, the Deseret News reported.
