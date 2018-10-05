SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a new name.

The choir will be renamed The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The name change comes about a month after President Russell M. Nelson announced that the church will drop the nicknames “Mormon” and “LDS” in most uses, the Deseret News reported.

Social media reacted to the news online:

Glad they didn’t drop “tabernacle” because as far as words go, if you think about the sounds & not the meaning, tabernacle is a good one. It’s fun to say. I’ve enjoyed it, as a word, ever since I was a kid. Tabernacle. Just kind of rolls off the tongue. It’s a well-balanced word — Benji 🌲🚣🏻‍♂️🌲 (@alaskutahn) October 5, 2018

Because “The Tabernacle Choir Consisting of Members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Temple Square in Salt Lake City” was too long. #LDS #Mormon #LDSConf #MoTab — Trent Ladle (@phred84044) October 5, 2018

Social media tried to figure out a new abbreviation, too.

So instead of the MoTab it now needs to be the TaCho? I think I can get behind that. #TaChoTuesdays — Heath Waddingham (@heathwadds) October 5, 2018

So like, do we call them just Tab now? Tab Choir? TabTempSquare? Goodbye #MoTab https://t.co/w1RL2QkntX — Uncle Maui 🍍 (@DavidFiso) October 5, 2018

So no more calling it "MoTab" I guess.https://t.co/ZgDVHWLZLi — Amy Iverson (@Amy_Iverson) October 5, 2018

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square?



Alright. Hellooooo TABCATS. — Daniel West (@corcovado110) October 5, 2018

Plenty of people joked that they’ll refer to the choir as “the artist formerly known as MoTab” as well.

MoTab is no longer MoTab. It is the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.



But I will call them the Artists Formerly Known as The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. — Ryan Hannah (@RyanHannah08) October 5, 2018