THE BASICS
Utah (2-2, 0-2) at No. 14 Stanford (4-1, 2-0)
Kickoff: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. (MT)
Stanford Stadium (50,424)
Natural grass
TV: ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN
Radio: ESPN 700AM
Series: Tied 4-4
Weather: Mostly clear, temperatures in the 60s.
THE STAKES
For Utah … The Utes need a win to avoid their first 0-3 start in Pac-12 play since 2012.
For Stanford ... The Cardinal need a victory to keep pace with Washington atop the Pac-12 North.
THE TRENDS
For Utah … The Utes have lost two straight conference games, falling to Washington (21-7) and Washington State (28-24).
For Stanford ... The Cardinal snapped a three-game skid to Utah with a 23-20 win last October in Salt Lake City.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
For Utah … The Utes did some good things in their loss at Washington State. Can they build on it?
For Stanford ... The Cardinal could use a little Love, as in Bryce, to keep Utah’s defense on its toes.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Britain Covey, Utah wide receiver: The Utes could use continued strong play from Covey — as a receiver and punt returner.
KEY MATCHUP
Utah’s offense vs. Stanford’s defense: The Utes may not need a lot of points to prevail. However, there’s more to it than that — a lot more.
QUOTABLE
"We are both traditionally physical and run-oriented teams. That is certainly the case this year with them.”
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
“We’ve got to run the ball better … and we’ve got to be able to stop the run. They’re pretty straightforward things that we take pride in. We didn’t do that (at Notre Dame).”
— Stanford coach David Shaw (SFGate.com)
NEXT UPComment on this story
Stanford has a bye. The Cardinal return to action Thursday, Oct. 18, at Arizona State. Utah hosts Arizona on Friday, Oct. 12.
UTAH SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10
Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6
Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7
Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24
Oct. 6 — at Stanford (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)
Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)
Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)
Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)
Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)
All times MDT