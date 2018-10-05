THE BASICS

Utah (2-2, 0-2) at No. 14 Stanford (4-1, 2-0)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. (MT)

Stanford Stadium (50,424)

Natural grass

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Series: Tied 4-4

Weather: Mostly clear, temperatures in the 60s.

THE STAKES

For Utah … The Utes need a win to avoid their first 0-3 start in Pac-12 play since 2012.

For Stanford ... The Cardinal need a victory to keep pace with Washington atop the Pac-12 North.

THE TRENDS

For Utah … The Utes have lost two straight conference games, falling to Washington (21-7) and Washington State (28-24).

For Stanford ... The Cardinal snapped a three-game skid to Utah with a 23-20 win last October in Salt Lake City.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Utah … The Utes did some good things in their loss at Washington State. Can they build on it?

For Stanford ... The Cardinal could use a little Love, as in Bryce, to keep Utah’s defense on its toes.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) runs after a catch in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Britain Covey, Utah wide receiver: The Utes could use continued strong play from Covey — as a receiver and punt returner.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s offense vs. Stanford’s defense: The Utes may not need a lot of points to prevail. However, there’s more to it than that — a lot more.

QUOTABLE

"We are both traditionally physical and run-oriented teams. That is certainly the case this year with them.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“We’ve got to run the ball better … and we’ve got to be able to stop the run. They’re pretty straightforward things that we take pride in. We didn’t do that (at Notre Dame).”

— Stanford coach David Shaw (SFGate.com)

NEXT UP

Stanford has a bye. The Cardinal return to action Thursday, Oct. 18, at Arizona State. Utah hosts Arizona on Friday, Oct. 12.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24

Oct. 6 — at Stanford (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times MDT