SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management announced it is reopening its call for nominations for four open positions on its citizen-based Utah Resource Advisory Council.

The BLM maintains 38 such chartered advisory committees in the West. Each council consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of committee recommendations that address public land management issues.

The four positions open on the Utah council are in the following categories:

• Category 1 — one position: Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the commercial timber industry, transportation or right-of-way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation.

• Category 2 — two positions: Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

• Category 3 — one position: Representatives of state, county or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the council is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

An individual may nominate themselves or others to serve on a council. Nominees must be a Utah resident and will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education and knowledge of the council’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making.

A letter of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations per the categories above, as well as a completed application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

A term on a council is for three years. The BLM will consider nominations until Wednesday, Oct. 31. Send nominations to BLM, Attn: Lola Bird, 440 W. 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT, 84101.

Additional information and the application form are available at blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/RAC.