LEHI — Thanksgiving Point is gearing up for Halloween with three events — the annual Scarecrow Festival, a Witch’s Breakfast and the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration.

The Scarecrow Festival will run Monday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Ashton Gardens. The Witch’s Breakfast is set for Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Ashton Gardens Visitor Center. The Dia de los Muertos celebration is Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Show Barn.

The Scarecrow Festival features scarecrows built and submitted by members of the community, as well as outdoor games, crafts, music and food. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and is included with regular garden admission, which is $20 for adults, and $15 for senior citizens and children 3-12.

The Witch’s Breakfast, which will be served at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m., includes pumpkin decorating, potion making and a costume contest. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children in advance, or $35 for adults and $30 for children if purchased the week of the event. Garden members get a $5 discount. Each ticket also includes free admission to the Scarecrow Festival.

During the Day of the Dead celebration, participants will be able to build an altar inviting a loved one to enjoy the fragrance of marigolds and pan de muerto (bread of the dead). A community altar will be available at the event to write notes or share mementos in celebration of souls no longer on Earth. The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $2 for children 3-12.

For more information, log on to thanksgivingpoint.org.