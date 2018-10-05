SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 5.
Our top headlines:
There’s a national discussion about binge-drinking among youths. Here’s what experts say.
There’s a new campus crisis. Anxiety is crippling college kids across the country. Read more.
How one phone call to a new hotline broke a 12-year-old rape cold case. Read more.
Sixty stores will close their doors on Thanksgiving Day. Read more.
BYU is looking for a bounce-back game. Here’s why Utah State won’t make that easy.
A look at the weekend …
- Utah's first children's museum used to pay $1 a year in rent. 40 years later, life's a little different
Our most popular …
- Her husband inspires through The Piano Guys, but Michelle Schmidt turned to writing: 'I have one little life and I’m going to use it to testify that God is real'
National headlines:
Senate to take decisive vote on Kavanaugh amid protest from Democrats [NPR]
Lee Myung-bak, S. Korea ex-president, jailed for 15 years [BBC News]
Interpol chief Meng Hongwei reportedly vanishes on visit to China [CBS News]
‘Just like Trump’: Bolsonaro leads Brazil’s presidential race with right-wing populist pitch [The Washington Post]
Girl, 8, pulls a 1,500-year-old sword from a lake in Sweden [BBC News]