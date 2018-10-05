SALT LAKE CITY ― When it comes to old Disney films getting live-action remakes, it would appear that nobody gets left behind.

The Hollywood Reporter announced exclusively on Wednesday that Disney will be making its animated movie “Lilo and Stitch” into a live-action film. Up-and-comer Mike Van Waes has been hired to pen the script for the remake.

The original film centered around a lonely girl named Lilo, who befriended an alien named Stitch, who proved to be quite the chaotic force.

According to the report, the new movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, the same duo who are currently working on the live-action remake of "Aladdin."

Reactions to the announcement were mixed on Twitter, though most of the users seemed skeptical of the project. Others disapproved of Disney’s latest trend of turning everything into “live-action," too.

Can’t wait for that terrifying CGI Stitch, am I right? https://t.co/DAOZfffhHi — Alec Tilly Greer (@GreerAlec) October 3, 2018

IDK HOW I FEEL. IM EXCITED. IM PANICKING.

😱😍🤓🤔😭https://t.co/kv9WgyQmB5 — Jempanada NOT @ NYCC (@jempanada3) October 3, 2018

All the complaining about @Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch and saying it should be scrapped is disappointing. I’ve lived in Hawaii my whole life; I admire the film industry, and I'm always happy when stuff like this comes here - no matter which island.#LiloAndStitch #Aloha — Skyclonus (@Skyclonus) October 4, 2018

live action lilo & stitch remake... pic.twitter.com/zLzZGHSQhQ — Levy Blue Crumbs (@OkayLevy) October 3, 2018

There’s going to be a live action remake of Lilo & Stitch...

....

.... pic.twitter.com/fsam5UxTKK — Council of Geeks (Nathaniel Wayne) (@councilofgeeks) October 3, 2018

LILO & STITCH minus the distinctive Chris Sanders art style and watercolor backgrounds? Yeah, that’s a hard pass from me. https://t.co/8B4mrn6iX5 — David M. Pumpkins (is this reference still relevan (@DavidMDaut) October 3, 2018

Lilo & Stitch is EXTREMELY important to me and I would love for the live action to have dark skinned Hawaiian actors but the way Disney is dealing with casting their other poc-led films and messy pre-productions so far doesn’t excite me for a possible live action — ammaarah 🥀 (@manicpixihijabi) October 3, 2018

Lilo & stitch is getting a live action remake pic.twitter.com/aczADmronf — Winterphell (@winterphell) October 3, 2018

According to Forbes, when “Lilo and Stitch” was first released in the summer of 2002, it earned $145 million domestic and $273 million worldwide, making it one of Disney's most successful animated films of the 2000s.

Since everything is still in the early development stages, the new movie’s release date is unknown.