A Weber High student learned a good way to catch Joe Ingles' attention. All you need to do is have your school sing to him.

Ingles turned 31 on Wednesday and received a number of well wishes, but one that really stood out came to him on Thursday from Colton DeVries. The Weber student got hundreds of his friends in the student section of a high school football game to sing "Happy Birthday" to the Utah Jazz player.

Sorry it’s late but all of Weber High wanted to wish the one and only Joe Ingles a happy 31st birthday. @Joeingles7 @utahjazz #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/BTDd4kEkAv — Colton DeVries ☕️ (@colton_devries4) October 5, 2018

Ingles, who was tagged in that tweet, was appreciative of the gesture from a Jazz fan he'd previously met. DeVries' Twitter avi is a photo of him wearing a No. 2 Ingles Jazz jersey while standing next to the real Ingles, who has both thumbs raised up. His bio also includes Ingles' name and a cup of coffee emoji, which the Aussie often tweets out to alert his followers that he's drinking a cup of Joe.

Legendary!! Appreciate it Colton & all of Weber High!!! #takenote ☕️ https://t.co/AtRQVdDgsE — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) October 5, 2018

Jazz big man Ekpe Udoh was also retweeted by Ingles, but this one was more of a playful mock retweet.

AN ODE TO EX-USU/BYU STAR

A CougarBoard.com poster named BlooCoug brought back a goodie-but-oldie video honoring the luxurious locks of former USU transfer/BYU quarterback Riley Nelson, humorously introducing it as such: "In honor of the most famous player to transfer from USU to BYU...I give you:"

TOP 10 RANKING FOR JAZZ

The Utah Jazz made ESPN basketball writer Zach Lowe's Top 10 in his Seventh Annual League Pass Rankings. Lowe awards teams points in five categories, including whether normal people will be talking about them, highlight probability, style, minutia and unintentional comedy.

"Roll your eyes, but this team has a chance to be really watchable: X's-and-O's nuance for the nerds, a whole bunch of sneering nasty, and as many as eight rotation wings — perfect for sleek, modern NBA lineups," Lowe wrote of the Jazz.

"The best basketball emerges when a team with an intricate system finds a star who can exist both within and outside of that system. That is happening in Utah with Donovan Mitchell. He can fit in Utah's machine of cuts, screens and handoffs — and then bust out of it to toast some poor sap on a switch (hi, Melo!) when an elite defense short-circuits that machine."

The complete rankings: 1. 76ers; 2. Celtics; 3. Warriors; 4. Lakers; 5. Nuggets; 6. Bulls; 7. Rockets; 8. Bucks; 9. Raptors; 10. Jazz; 11. Pelicans; 12. Blazers; 13. Wizards; 14. Heat; 15. Thunder; 16. Timberwolves; 17. Mavericks; 18. Spurs; 19. Pacers; 20. Hornets; 21. Nets; 22. Knicks; 23. Suns; 24. Pistons; 25. Clippers; 26. Grizzlies; 27. Magic; 28. Hawks; 29. Cavaliers; 30. Kings.

