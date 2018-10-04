NORTH OGDEN — The rivalry showdown between Weber and Fremont ended without a resolution on Thursday night.

With the game tied 10-10 at the 8:40 mark of the fourth quarter, the game was postponed because of lightning in the area. The schools plan on making up the game on Friday afternoon.

Both teams came into the game with 4-0 records in Region 1, with the winner clinching at least a share of the region title.

When the game resumes, Weber will take over at its own 20-yard line after Fremont punted on the final play before the delay.

Even though it didn’t start raining until late in the third quarter, Weber’s grass field was wet and muddy in spots from earlier rain, and the conditions hampered both teams throughout.

Weber’s first four drives ended with a missed field goal, punt, fumble and fumble. Fremont also had an early fumble on its opening drive, but it capitalized on the short field from Weber’s first fumble to take a 7-0 lead with 1:02 left in the first quarter

Mitch Stratford hit a wide-open Justin Sagapolu on a play-action 7-yard TD pass just three plays after taking over at Weber’s 26-yard line.

Weber’s offense finally woke up from its sloppy start to the game midway through the second quarter as Hunter Neilson took a sweep around the end the left edge, kept his footing and then raced 58 yards into the end zone tying the game at 7-7 with 5:56 left in the half.

Weber’s Pierce Callister booted a 28-yard field on the final play of the half to give his team a 10-7 lead.

Fremont answered right back as Kendrick Bolos nailed a 30-yard field goal at the 7:23 mark of the third quarter tying the game at 10-10.

Bolos kept the drive alive with a fake punt on fourth-and-13 as he raced 25 yards for the first down.