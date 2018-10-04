Class 6A State Tournament

Tuesday’s first round

Upper bracket

Pleasant Grove (7-8-0) at Riverton (8-7-1, 4 p.m.

Kearns (5-10-0) at Syracuse (15-1-0), 4 p.m.

Region 1 No. 4 at Hillcrest (7-4-1), 4 p.m.

Copper Hills (8-5-3) at Lone Peak (12-3-0), 4 p.m.

Lower bracket

Davis (9-4-2) at Hunter (10-3-1), 4 p.m.

West Jordan (4-9-2) at American Fork (15-1-0), 4 p.m.

Region 4 No. 4 at Herriman (10-6-0), 4 p.m.

Granger (3-10-0) at Layton (10-4-2), 4 p.m.

Note: In Region 1, Northridge and Weber tied for the last playoff spot and will need to have a play-in game. In Region 4, Bingham and Westlake tied for the last playoff spot and will need to have a play-in game.

Class 5A State Tournament

Tuesday’s first round

Upper bracket

East (10-5-1) at Corner Canyon (14-2-0), 4 p.m.

Farmington (7-8-2) at Maple Mountain (11-3-0), 4 p.m.

Springville (7-8-0) at Viewmont (12-3-0), 4 p.m.

Brighton (11-4-1) at Skyline (11-4-0), 4 p.m.

Lower bracket

Timpanogos (9-4-0) at Roy (10-6-0), 4 p.m.

Alta (7-7-2) at Murray (13-1-1), 4 p.m.

Olympus (6-7-2) at Timpview (11-4-1), 4 p.m.

Box Elder (9-5-2) at Skyridge (10-5-1), 4 p.m.

Class 4A State Tournament

Wednesday’s first round

Upper bracket

Mountain View (7-7-1) at Bonneville (14-1-1), 4 p.m.

Region 9 No. 4 at Logan (14-2-0), 4 p.m.

Ridgeline (9-5-1) at Snow Canyon (11-1-3), 4 p.m.

Ogden (10-5-1) at Salem Hills (12-2-2), 4 p.m.

Lower bracket

Sky View (8-8-0) at Region 9 No. 2, 4 p.m.

Juan Diego (6-10-1) at Orem (14-4-1), 4 p.m.

Lehi (9-7-0) at Park City (12-4-0), 4 p.m.

Region 9 No. 3 at Mountain Crest (8-4-3), 4 p.m.

Note: Region 9 wraps up league play on Friday with No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds still to be determined.

Class 3A State Tournament

Wednesday’s first round

Upper bracket

Region 14 No. 6 at Manti (10-2-1), 4 p.m.

Providence Hall (6-9-0) at Morgan (7-8-0), 4 p.m.

Grand (4-5-1) at Region 13 No. 3, 4 p.m.

North Sanpete (2-12-0) at Delta (13-3-0), 4 p.m.

Lower bracket

South Summit/ALA winner vs. Judge Memorial (12-3-0), 4 p.m.

Emery (8-4-1) at Carbon (8-6-0), 4 p.m.

Region 14 No. 5 at Richfield (8-5-1), 4 p.m.

Region 13 No. 4 at Juab (11-4-1), 4 p.m.

Note: In Region 13, Grantsville and Summit Academy tied for third and will have a coin flip to determine state seeding. In Region 14, Maeser Prep and Union tied for fifth and will have a coin flip to determine the No. 5 and 6 seeds. South Summit and American Leadership will have a state tournament play-in game on Monday with the winner facing Judge Memorial in the first round.