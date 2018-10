HIGHLAND — Two homes under an old burn scar in Highland were affected by flooding late Thursday evening, officials said.

Lone Peak Fire Chief Reed Thompson said firefighters, police and public works officials were working in the area of the flooding on Shoreline Drive at 11200 North. He said crews were expected on scene for a few hours.

The homes are under a burn scar from 2012 where debris has fallen, Thompson said.

Additional information was not immediately available.