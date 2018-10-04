SARATOGA SPRINGS — Zach Jones freely admits he doesn't beat his good buddy Cole Ponich very often, but when the state championship was on the line on Thursday, Jones managed to just edge the defending state champ.

The venue was Talon's Cove Golf Course and the event the 6A state championships. With Lone Peak having already clinched the team state championship, Jones approached the final hole with a one-shot lead over Ponich, although that lead looked to be in serious jeopardy with Ponich sticking his approach shot just two feet from the cup. Jones' approach shot left him about 70 feet away, which suddenly switched the pressure his way.

Walking up the green, I didn't think he was going to be that close, so when I saw he was that close, I knew I had to make the putt. Lone Peak golfer Zach Jones

"Walking up the green, I didn't think he was going to be that close, so when I saw he was that close, I knew I had to make the putt," Jones said.

Jones describes the putt as a triple-breaker, and as fate would have it, he found the bottom of the cup, earning himself the individual state championship over Ponich, who was the clear favorite coming in.

"It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime putt, and it was awesome," Jones said.

As for the team competition, Lone Peak had won four straight until Davis took the championship last year, giving Jones and his teammates perhaps some extra motivation entering this year's tournament.

The Knights didn't waste any time setting the pace, getting out to a nine-shot lead after one day of competition. The second day saw them extend the lead with solid individual scoring from everyone to win by 28 strokes over second-place Davis.

"We just kept our focus on what we had to do and we had four guys at par or better," said Lone Peak coach Rob Stanger. "So when you're in the middle of the battle, you don't know what the other teams are going to do. So the key was just focusing on us and getting it done."

The four golfers who shot even par or better on Thursday for Lone Peak were Jones (68), Parker Reese (71), Taft Lewis (71) and Caleb Norton (72.)

"This team has great chemistry. All the guys get along great," Stanger said. "We've got a great leader in Zach (Jones) being a senior and Taft Lewis being a junior — they helped create an environment that was just a lot of fun and you can kind of see it, but it's also a lot of hard work."

6A state golf tournament

Valley View Golf Course, par 72

Final team scores

1. Lone Peak, 569; 2. Davis, 597; 3. Weber, 607; 4. American Fork 620; 5. Pleasant Grove, 629; 6. Bingham, 648; 7. Northridge, 649; 8. Riverton, 655.

Individual results

136 — Zach Jones, Lone Peak

137 — Cole Ponich, Davis

143 — Bryson Hirabayashi, Clearfield

144 — Isaac Lane, Weber

144 — Taft Lewis, Lone Peak

146 — Caden Dunn, Westlake

146 — Tysen Diaz, Layton

147 — Tristen McKinney, Westlake

147 — Parker Reese, Lone Peak

147 — Preston Smithson, Lone Peak