Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu shut down the No. 7 doubles team in the nation at the ITA All-American tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"What a win for the guys today. They battled hard and played a near flawless tiebreak to win the match," BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. "Their hard work and determination has paid off in a big way, but we are not done yet and we will be ready to go tomorrow and get another win."

Hill and Hsu defeated Niclas Braun and Giovanni Oradini of Mississippi State, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4, who were seeded fourth in the tournament, in their first match of the doubles main draw. They battled hard, and ultimately the Cougars came out on top after winning the tie-breaker set.

Earlier, in Hill’s first singles match of the tournament, he fell, 7-6, 6-3, to Emil Reinberg of Georgia, the No. 38 singles player in the nation. Hill will continue his singles play in the consolation bracket of the tournament.

Singles and doubles play will continue Friday, and the doubles duo of Hill and Hsu will face Fabian Fallert and Finn Reynolds of Ole Miss.